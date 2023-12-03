Man Utd loanee targets Premier League return after revealing brutal Ten Hag snub

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez is still holding out hope that he will be able to make it at Old Trafford following his loan spell with Granada.

The Spanish full-back impressed while out on loan in the Championship with Preston North End last season. Fernandez featured in 42 matches last season and gained plenty of vital experience.

It was thought that he might have been able to make an impact in the first team this season, especially when Luke Shaw was sidelined with an injury at the start of the season.

However, Erik ten Hag instead opted to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham which then allowed Fernandez to complete a loan move to Granada in La Liga.

Man Utd signed Fernandez from the Real Madrid youth academy in 2020, but he is yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Red Devils.

The Spanish youngster is under contract at Old Trafford until 2025 and while he is yet to make his debut, he is targeting a Premier League return in the future.

Fernandez makes his ambition known

While Ten Hag made it clear that he didn’t think that Fernandez was ready to make an impact for Man Utd this season, the 20-year-old is eyeing up a spot in the squad for the future.

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Fernandez told The Athletic.

“But it’s clear that football doesn’t end at any club and that you have to keep working. My main objective is to return to United and make a place for myself there.

“I’ve never had any doubts. I have people by my side who support me and make me see things as they are. I understand that you have to take it step by step. We’ll see the situation… you know how football goes, it goes day by day.

“I have two years left in Manchester and for now I’m thinking mainly about Granada. When I have to talk in the summer, or at Christmas, you never know… we’ll see what happens.

“My objective is Manchester, of course, but it’s such a crazy game that maybe next year I’ll be in Germany or Italy or Spain. You never know.”

