Marcus Rashford has already decided which club he wants to join in the summer, though the Manchester United star will have to make one compromise to get a deal done.

Rashford has dazzled during his loan spell with Aston Villa, notching nine goal contributions (three goals, six assists) in 16 appearances so far. The 27-year-old has made an immediate and positive impression on manager Unai Emery. Indeed, he was chosen to start ahead of Ollie Watkins for each of Villa’s Champions League quarter-final clashes with PSG.

TEAMtalk has been informed that despite some reports to the contrary, Rashford does NOT have a future back at Old Trafford.

We understand he will once again be on the move in the summer and if Man Utd get their way, it’ll be on a permanent basis.

Villa hold an option to buy the forward for £40m. The Sun were strong in the claims Villa WILL take up the option, although Fabrizio Romano has suggested a decision won’t be made until the club discover which European competition they’re playing in next season.

If Villa only qualify for the Europa Conference League, for example, then they’d be less willing to sanction £40m signings.

Even if Villa do take up their option they’ll still need to agree personal terms with the player. And according to a fresh update from Sport (via Sport Witness), that will be tricky.

Explaining why, it was claimed Rashford has his sights set on joining Barcelona…

Barcelona hovering, but Rashford must compromise

TEAMtalk previously reported Rashford favoured a move abroad when his future came to a crossroads in the winter window. Of those to show interest, it was Barcelona who were his priority.

The LaLiga giants looked into a loan deal, though in the end were unable to finance a move. However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported on Barcelona’s continued interest in Rashford beyond the January window and it is possible they explore a permanent move at season’s end.

That would be music to the ears of Rashford and Sport declare the attacker wants to join Barcelona ‘no matter what.’

Separate reports in Spain – albeit not overly reliable ones – have spoken of Barcelona readying a €40m / £34m bid for the Englishman.

But if Barcelona do thunder in with a tempting bid and Aston Villa are pushed to one side, Rashford must make a compromise before a deal can take shape.

Rashford is understood to earn around £325,000-a-week with parent club Man Utd. Understandably, Sport insisted a substantial pay-cut would be required.

