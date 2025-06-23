Manchester United have ‘set their sights’ on signing a 25-goal striker who can be signed in a brief window for £44.5m / €52m if missing out on Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report.

Man Utd’s initial aim regarding the striker position was to sign Liam Delap. However, failure to qualify for the Champions League when losing to Tottenham in the Europa League final cost United dearly.

Delap would ultimately go on to sign for Chelsea instead, leaving Man Utd to explore the market for alternatives.

Viktor Gyokeres features high on United’s shortlist and unlike Delap, he is open to joining the Red Devils despite the absence of UCL football.

There’s another sting in the tail for United, however, with the Sporting CP hitman favouring a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are ramping up deals for both of Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Gyokeres. They only intend to sign one of the pair and from a United perspective, they’ll be hoping Arsenal get Sesko.

That would leave United as one of the last clubs standing for Gyokeres, though according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they aren’t putting all of their eggs in one basket.

They state Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on Fiorentina’s Moise Kean who is fresh off the finest season of his career to date…

When Moise Kean developments are expected

Kean bagged 25 goals across all competitions and fired Fiorentina to a highly respectable sixth-placed finish in Serie A.

The 25-year-old is a much improved player since the days of struggling at Everton and can be signed via a tempting €52m / £44.5m release clause.

That clause is only active for a brief period between July 1-15, meaning Man Utd won’t have long to deliberate on whether to trigger it.

GdS stressed a United move for Kean would hinge on getting a firm no regarding Gyokeres first.

As such, United’s striker plans may remain in flux until such time as Arsenal have determined whether it’s Sesko or Gyokeres who’ll lead the line in north London next season.

