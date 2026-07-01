Manchester United are refusing to over-pay on their next midfield signing, with a report now claiming a £1.5m deal is being used by United chiefs as justification for that stance.

Man Utd moved relatively swiftly and decisively when making Ederson their first midfield signing of the summer. The Brazil international cost an initial £35m to buy from Atalanta.

However, bigger and better deals were anticipated, with the Red Devils seeking to add two more midfielders before there work in central midfield was through.

Elliot Anderson was the top target, though Nottingham Forest sent shivers down Man Utd’s spine when quoting a colossal £120m asking price.

Ultimately, Manchester City brought Forest down to £116m, but that slightly reduced sum was deemed excessive by United.

It was a similar story for Mateus Fernandes who Man Utd were willing to pay £85m for, but only in a structured deal containing add-ons.

Tottenham weren’t so shy, thundering in with an £85m bid that not only met West Ham’s asking price, but consisted entirely of guaranteed payments. Fernandes is now due to undergo a medical with Spurs.

Again, the issue of money looks destined to prevent Aurelien Tchouameni from joining Man Utd. Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd are unwilling to match the Frenchman’s sky high salary demands.

And according to both Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail and notorious Man Utd reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils are refusing to break the bank.

Firstly, Wheeler wrote on X: ‘Spurs beat Man Utd to the £85m signing of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, as reported by David Ornstein.

‘Utd sources insist they pushed hard to sign him but won’t over-pay. Also want players who want to play for Utd, and Fernandes’ preference was unclear throughout.’

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Man Utd highlighting £1.5m Ayden Heaven deal

When writing for The Sun, Luckhurst shed light on how INEOS are approaching signings two and three in central midfield.

Perhaps worryingly, he insisted United chiefs are ready to sign ‘rawer’ players if the financials don’t make sense for proven commodities.

He also claimed Man Utd’s £1.5m signing of Ayden Heaven from Arsenal 18 months ago is being used by INEOS as justification for adopting a more cautious and considered approach, rather than simply spending big to guarantee success.

Luckhurst explained: ‘Manchester United are ready to move for rawer recruits if they are priced out of deals for established Premier League players.

‘United baulked at West Ham’s £85million valuation of Mateus Fernandes, who was signed by Tottenham.

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‘Insiders say Premier League clubs have hiked the asking price of their star midfielders by 20 per cent after the British record £116million fee Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

‘Bournemouth price Alex Scott at £80m and want to tie him down on a new contract as his current deal expires in 2028.

‘Agency sources also say Crystal Palace value Adam Wharton at £80m.

‘United figures have cited the example of Ayden Heaven, a £1.5m purchase from Arsenal in the 2025 winter transfer window, as a possible example to follow in midfield.’