Man Utd losing faith in regular starter after eye-opening streak continues

Manchester United coaches are ‘losing patience’ with misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund after a truly sobering streak was extended, according to a report.

Hojlund cost £64m (rising to £72m) when plucked from Atalanta in the summer window of 2023. The Denmark international enjoyed an encouraging maiden campaign at Old Trafford, notching 16 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim has sparked a dramatic decline in Hojlund’s output.

The frontman has failed to score in 16 consecutive appearances for Man Utd, 12 of which were starts.

Fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee isn’t pulling up any trees either, though according to the Manchester Evening News, it’s Hojlund who is under the microscope.

They claimed Man Utd coaches are ‘losing patience’ with Hojlund, with one unnamed member of Amorim’s team said to have been ‘particularly scathing of the 22-year-old’s performance in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham eight days ago.’

The report concluded that while there may be growing concerns among the coaching team, ‘United sources maintain staff are encouraging Hojlund during training sessions.’

Man Utd want new starting striker

The signing of a potent new frontman is a key aim for Man Utd in the summer window. And in a detailed update for GiveMeSport, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the latest on Man Utd’s attempts to sign Victor Osimhen.

Regarding cost, Osimhen’s release clause – currently set at €120m – will reduce in price to around €75m-€80m if no club activates the clause in June. As such, don’t expect to see Osimhen on the move until July 1 at the earliest.

Osimhen’s salary demands could prove an issue for the Red Devils, with the frontman currently netting around £200,000-a-week after tax at parent club Napoli.

Reports of United sending scouts to Turkey to observe Osimhen during his loan spell at Galatasaray have been debunked.

However, that’s only because Man Utd have already compiled an extensive dossier on the striker and are well aware he’s a player worth signing.

A good or bad performance here or there in the Turkish Super Lig won’t changed United’s mind in that regard.

Finally, Romano claimed Osimhen will ‘for sure’ leave Napoli upon returning from his loan. But whether his next destination is Old Trafford, only time will tell.

