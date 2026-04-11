Man Utd, Luis Enrique ‘truth’ confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as deal ‘advances’

Fabrizio Romano, inset, has confirmed PSG coach Luis Enrique is not a contender for the Manchester United manager's job

Fabrizio Romano has dropped a significant update on Manchester United, Luis Enrique, PSG and Michael Carrick.

Enrique, 55, is arguably the No 1 manager in world football right now having overseen a historic quadruple at PSG last term. A further three trophies have already been banked this season, and few would bet against PSG retaining BOTH Ligue 1 and the Champions League too.

Enrique and Luis Campos are the masterminds behind PSG becoming the dominant force in European football right now.

But as you might expect, Enrique’s spectacular stint in France so far has not gone unnoticed and there’ve been several reports in 2026 regarding a possible move to Man Utd.

The Red Devils are more than happy with the job Michael Carrick has done in an interim capacity so far.

Nevertheless, Romano stated there are figures within United’s hierarchy who’d love to hire Enrique, and one person in particular ‘dreams’ of making the appointment.

But with Romano verifying recent reports out of France regarding Enrique advancing towards signing a contract extension with PSG, the signs back at Man Utd are now pointing straight at Carrick.

“There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day,” said Romano.

“So there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique some day being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch of course.”

Romano continued: “Man Utd are very happy with the work done so far by Carrick. They are not doubting Carrick.

“They are having their internal process to decide on the best solution possible for the managerial situation.

“We know they need to decide their permanent manager from 2026/27 and beyond, that remains the plans and internally they keep talking about this, but with full confidence in Michael Carrick.”

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