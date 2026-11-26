The race to sign an exiting Manchester United star in January has begun, with reports detailing where the player might go.

Man Utd are in desperate need of fresh blood in defence in the upcoming winter window. The Red Devils can’t keep a clean sheet to save their lives, and at present, concede more than two goals per game on average this season.

The Red Devils hope to sign a left-back and centre-back in January, or at the very least a left-footed player who can occupy both roles.

United have £50m to spend prior to player sales, though that figure could be bolstered if the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven leave.

READ NEXT: Man Utd ready to sell hopeless £93.5m pair in most important January window ever

Martinez is in the final year of his contract and there’s no appetite on either side to activate the one-year option in his contract.

The Argentine has cost United goals on an almost weekly basis this season, and while the penalty wasn’t converted on Wednesday night, Martinez once again delivered a dubious display when conceding a spot-kick in Lisbon.

Heaven, meanwhile, wants out in January amid fears his already negligible game-time will reduce even further.

The BBC broke that news earlier this week, with Heaven believing Mauricio Pochettino will heavily favour more experienced defenders in his team selections given United are in a relegation dogfight.

In Pochettino’s two matches in charge thus far, Heaven has not played a single minute.

Accordingly, Heaven wants out in January, and while his preference is a loan, a permanent exit hasn’t been ruled out.

The BBC named Barcelona and Fulham as potential suitors given both sides explored the 20-year-old’s signing when he originally left Arsenal for United at the beginning of 2025.

Mad scramble to sign Ayden Heaven begins

And per the latest from Sky Sports, there’s rampant interest from within the Premier League. Championship side West Ham are also weighing up a move.

Sky reporter, Danyall Khan, wrote on X: “Ayden Heaven open to a move away from #mufc in January, after @NizaarKinsella.

“Multiple PL clubs monitoring the 20-year-old Heaven concerned may not get regular game-time as #mufc monitor potential options at CB in January with club in relegation zone.”

A follow-up from Khan soon after added: “Told West Ham another club monitoring Heaven.”

If Fulham are among those interested in Heaven in the present day, the possibility of he and Calvin Bassey trading places is alive.

26-year-old Bassey is among the readymade centre-back targets United have shortlisted, and who they believe can make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Others on their radar include Brentford’s Nathan Collins and Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton, though TEAMtalk understands there’s very little chance of striking a deal for Branthwaite in January.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Man Utd target Tottenham raid to gift Mauricio Pochettino £90m star

* Marcus Rashford: Mauricio Pochettino makes Man Utd sale decision after Omar Berrada ‘fundamentally better’ claim

* Carragher slaughters ‘amateur’ star who’s crippling Man Utd as Pochettino reacts