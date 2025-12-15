Man Utd made aware of Malian midfield gem as sources reveal robust January battle

Manchester United are among the clubs aiming to sign Mamadou Sangare from Lens in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Red Devils will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, among other clubs.

We have consistently reported Man Utd’s determination to sign a new midfielder in 2026. Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlo Baleba are three who feature prominently on Man Utd’s list, with Joao Gomes and Noah Sadiki also attracting interest from the Premier League giants.

Sources have told us that 23-year-old Lens and Mali international midfielder Sangare, too, is on Man Utd’s radar.

Sangare is shaping up to be one of the next major talents to move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League, with several English clubs closely monitoring his progress ahead of a potential move.

The Lens midfielder has been catching the eye of scouts across Europe during a strong season in France, particularly at a time when players in his position are commanding increasingly inflated transfer fees.

Sources believe that Sangare stands out as a potentially good-value option in the market, even though he joined Lens only in the summer of 2025.

The former Rapid Wien midfielder is set to join up with the Mali squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and it is understood that his situation could develop quickly upon his return.

There is some expectation that Premier League clubs may even formalise their interest once the tournament concludes on January 18.

We understand that Man Utd, Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham have all been made aware of Sangare’s quality and have been tracking his performances.

The 23-year-old is viewed as a midfielder whose physical traits and technical ability could translate well to the demands of English football.

Sources close to the situation believe that it is only a matter of time before a club moves to test Lens’ resolve, with Sangare regarded as a player capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future

Lens signed him for just €8million (£7m, $9.4m) from Rapid Wien and will hope they can hold onto him a while longer, but they will be set to make big profit on the player when he moves.

Sangare has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance for Lens in Ligue 1 so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

Lens are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 37 points, a point ahead of second-placed and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, after 16 rounds of matches.,

READ NEXT: €40m Man Utd forward responds after Leeds ‘enquire’ about January transfer

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Sporting CP raid, ‘dream’ move on

Meanwhile, Man Utd are showing interest in a Crystal Palace star, who has openly revealed his ‘dream’ to play for the Red Devils.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are keen on raiding Sporting CP for a star that Amorim worked with at the Portuguese club.

And finally, we can reveal that Man Utd’s stance on letting Kobbie Mainoo leave in the middle of the season is softening.