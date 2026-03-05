‘Lingering issues’ remain in Mainoo contract talks with ‘unhappy’ Man Utd star set for late-March meeting

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is still no closer to agreeing a new contract to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, according to reports.

Mainoo was having a difficult time under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford this season until the Man Utd hierarchy made the decision to sack the Portuguese coach in January.

Since then, Mainoo has not been out of Michael Carrick’s side that has won six, drawn one and lost one of his first eight matches as interim head coach.

Mainoo has provided two assists in that time and brought an energy to Man Utd’s play that they were lacking at times under Amorim.

The England international twice looked to leave Man Utd on loan in the last two windows before being talked into staying at the club by director of football Jason Wilcox, while there have been doubts about the midfielder signing a new deal.

Mainoo’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 and there have been positive noises about him signing up after his reintroduction to the starting XI.

However, the Daily Mail insists that Mainoo’s long-term future at Old Trafford is ‘still up in the air amid lingering issues with the club over contract talks’.

Mainoo and his representatives are believed to be ‘unhappy that he agreed to a compromise on his salary a year ago and then didn’t hear back from United until Amorim was fired in January’.

The Man Utd academy product earns nowhere near his current team-mates in the starting XI with speculation that he’s on around £25,000 a week.

The Daily Mail adds that there is ‘considerably more chance’ of Mainoo staying now than earlier in the season despite ‘no major breakthrough’ in talks.

Meeting set for March for midfielder with ‘X-factor’

TEAMtalk already revealed late last month that Man Utd have pencilled in a meeting for late-March with Mainoo’s camp in the hope of finalising a deal.

The talks would take place during the upcoming international break and both parties are keen to accelerate discussions over the midfielder’s long-term future.

We had already revealed in early February that the Red Devils had made a fresh approach to reopen talks with Wilcox offering reassurances over the club’s long-term vision for the academy graduate.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt has revealed Mainoo’s “X-factor” abilities in a discussion over the England youngster with Karen Carney and Michail Antonio.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Carney started: “I love him, I always have done. He’s a big-game player as well.

“He’s come through the academy. Obviously, he’s next to a senior player in Casemiro, who’s been there and seen everything.

“I like how he wants to play forward. He’s not afraid. He’s old-school Man United – ‘How can I give it to my attacking players quickly?’

“His work rate is phenomenal. He’s one of the players who has run the most in the last few games. It’s brilliant to see him back.”

Butt responded: “I think with Kobbie, the only question isn’t his talent, it’s: can he get box to box?

“When he plays in a three, he doesn’t need to go box to box. He’s got that power and that pace to get past someone with ease. That’s a big X-factor.”

Mainoo’s brother was pictured at Man Utd’s match against Bournemouth earlier in the season with a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt on and Antonio pointed to the challenges that he has faced this season.

Antonio added: “What he’s gone through this season has shown his mental strength.

“He was a man on his own island, his brother with that T-shirt. So much happened to him this season.

“For him to come in and just be flying straight away is an unbelievable achievement, and it shows the mental strength of the boy.”

Latest Man Utd news: Diomande and Anderson pursuits

Meanwhile, Man Utd are stepping up their pursuit of Yan Diomande, who is attracting interest from their Premier League rivals with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest updates.

Romano once again confirmed that the Red Devils are looking to add “add one or maybe two midfielders” while they have been “following left wingers for some time”.

The Italian transfer expert understands that “United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande” but he didn’t seem too sure there would definitely be a summer bid.

In an exclusive, Graeme Bailey told TEAMtalk that Man City’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson, who is also a top target for Man Utd, “is a done deal” with the Cityzens attracted to the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s energy, technical quality and tactical intelligence.