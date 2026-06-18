Man Utd have been boosted by news that Aurelien Tchouameni could be available for sale at Real Madrid this summer, while they could battle Aston Villa for a World Cup midfielder.

The Red Devils are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s brilliant second half to the season which saw them finish third and pick up a place in next season’s Champions League.

It has been confirmed by widespread reports that Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, maybe three, in the summer transfer window, while they are also prioritising a left-back and left-winger.

A deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is all but sealed with rumours he went for a medical last week in New York as Man Utd prepare to announce his signing.

Tchouameni to become one of three new Man Utd midfielders?

And now Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni, who has been heavily linked as a dream signing for Man Utd this summer, although it had been seen as an unlikely deal.

However, Spanish newspaper AS claims that Real Madrid are now ‘considering a major sale’ in the form Tchouameni this summer.

The La Liga runners-up are ‘not ruling out a significant departure to finance the signing of the type of midfielder [Jose] Mourinho wants’ with the report naming top Man Utd target Mateus Fernandes as one of two players the Portuguese head coach desires.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Man Utd “are in direct contact” over a move for the West Ham midfielder as the Red Devils looks to “spend less” than £85m on the Portugal international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United want to get the player. Manchester United are in direct contact with the player’s camp and the player is very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

He added: “Man United will want to spend less than this [£85 million].”

Spanish journalist Ruben Martin insists that Real Madrid would be “closing the door” on themselves if they didn’t sell Tchouameni to Man Utd.

The Cadena COPE reporter said: “What I’m saying is that if Real Madrid keeps Tchouameni and Manchester United signs Mateus Fernandes, the player Mourinho really wanted was Mateus Fernandes. So you’re closing the door on yourself if you don’t sell Tchouameni to United. If you sell him, you’ll recoup some money and you can sign the player Mourinho wants.”

Martin added: “Ramón’s information is that Mourinho has told Real Madrid that Valverde and Bellingham are indispensable to him, and he hasn’t said anything about Tchouameni. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t think Tchouameni is very good, but he hasn’t said anything about him.”

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Man Utd could consider making an offer for an Aston Villa target

Man Utd could consider making an offer for Croatia international Martin Baturina this summer amid interest from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Red Devils could need to explore other midfield options if talks for other targets fall through and now Sky Italia are claiming that Man Utd are interested in Como star Baturina.

The report claims: ‘The second Serie A player (after Genoa’s Ostigard) to score in this World Cup is the Como striker: Martin Baturina scored a stunning goal against England (the temporary 1-1 draw), and the Premier League is also attracting interest from two major clubs, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

‘A few months ago, Leeds had also tried to sign him, and Bayern had inquired about him. Como turned down a €50 million offer. The Croatian is now a key player in the World Cup, but his season—disappointing until January—had turned around after his 94th-minute goal against Bologna.’

Man Utd set asking price for Milan target Ugarte

The Red Devils have already waved goodbye to Casemiro this summer with the Brazilian leaving on a free transfer, while many observers expect Manuel Ugarte to be sold.

The Daily Mirror claims that Italian giants AC Milan are ‘considering a move’ for the Uruguay international with Man Utd ‘desperate to off-load Ugarte to the highest bidder’.

Ugarte has struggled to be a regular starter since joining Man Utd from Paris Saint-Germain in a £42m deal in 2024 but he could now be reunited with his former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim in Milan.

Carrick ‘has told Ugarte he is not part of his long term plans’ and now the Uruguayan’s agent, Jorge Mendes has ‘opened talks’ with Milan over a summer transfer.

New Milan head coach Amorim, who was sacked by Man Utd in January, was keen to see Ugarte find his best form before he left Old Trafford.

Speaking on Ugarte a couple of months before his departure, Amorim said: “You can sense a lot of very good players come here, and sometimes they struggle. He is struggling at the moment but it is our job to try to help and help him to feel like I felt when he was a Sporting player.

“But it is a different world. He needs to adapt, and he needs to improve, especially in training.”