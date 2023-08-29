Man Utd make approach for best left-back of last Euros as top source reveals Saudi competition

Manchester United have started to explore a deal for AS Roma and Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, according to a top Serie A source.

Left-back is an area that Man Utd need to reinforce before the transfer deadline due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. So far, Erik ten Hag has been having to use the right-footed Diogo Dalot on the left-hand side of defence.

Man Utd have been linked with various targets for the final few days of the transfer window, such as Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

Now, Gianluca Di Marzio from Sky Sport Italia has revealed they have also made an approach for Roma’s Spinazzola.

Like Dalot, Spinazzola is actually right-footed. However, left-back is firmly established as his natural position. It was in that role that he earned a place in the team of the tournament at Euro 2020.

During that competition, though, he suffered a serious injury to his Achilles. It has been hard for him to replicate his best form since his recovery, even if he hasn’t become a total write-off.

Nevertheless, he is into the final year of his contract with Jose Mourinho’s side and there are doubts over whether or not he will earn a renewal.

Therefore, Di Marzio claims that Man Utd have tested the waters for a deal for Spinazzola. However, they are yet to make any kind of bid for the 30-year-old.

Saudi club rival Man Utd for Spinazzola

Moreover, they are facing competition from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, whose star of the squad is Argentine midfielder Ever Banega but are yet to be as active in the transfer market this year as some of the more high-profile clubs in their country.

It remains to be seen how Roma would respond to any approach for Spinazzola. On one hand, they may want to take the chance to cash in on a declining, but still valuable, player while they still can.

The counter-argument, though, is that their only other left wing-back is Nicola Zalewski, who started out as an attacker. In theory, Mourinho would need to sign another, more defensive left-back if he has enough time.

Hence, it might not be the easiest chain of events to develop quickly. Man Utd might have more luck targeting someone like Cucurella, who seems surplus to requirements at his current club.

They have also reportedly identified Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico as another senior option they could target to fill the gap until Shaw and Malacia are back.