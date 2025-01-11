Barcelona have thundered firmly into the race to sign Marcus Rashford with the wantaway Manchester United man now looking well placed to secure his dream move after Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly agreed to accept a lesser fee and with how the LaLiga giants can fund the deal also coming to light.

The 27-year-old England forward has been headline news ever since he was overlooked by Ruben Amorim for their derby-day win at Manchester City last month and his subsequent four-game omission from the matchday squad. Just days after that initial exclusion, Rashford had come clean on his wish to leave Manchester United and try something new, sparking something of a high-profile scramble to secure his services.

Finding a new club for the 60-times capped England international is fraught with difficulties, however. Firstly, United’s valuation of the player – reportedly set at a minimum £50m (€59.5m, $61m) – and the player’s financial demands – he is currently on a deal running to 2028 worth an estimated £325,000 a week – providing some hefty hurdles for any of his suitors to cross.

Nonetheless, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that United would be prepared to accept a possible loan exit if it came with an obligation to buy and with suitors also asked to cover 50% of his salary, Rashford‘s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy this week to discuss a potential deal with both AC Milan and Juventus.

Of the pair, a move to Milan has looked most likely, though they are yet to submit a proposal to United and there remains some doubts about how they could accommodate him in their side with Rafael Leao very much a fixture in their team.

However, sources revealed to TEAMtalk just days after going public with his wish to leave that the player’s preference was always a move to Spain and with Barcelona seen as his dream destination.

A move to Catalonia always looked difficult, though, owing to Barcelona’s well-publicised financial issues. But now according to Givemesport, the Spanish giants are now ready to push the button on his signing with contact on a possible deal now made and amid claims United’s minority shareholder, Ratcliffe, had reduced his asking price to £35m (€41.7m, $42.7m).

READ MORE 🔴 Ruthless Ratcliffe green lights two more huge Man Utd exits after Rashford with enormous cash influx eyed

How Barcelona can finance Rashford deal as Man Utd stance emerges

From United’s point of view, the feeling at Old Trafford is they just want the player gone, having seemingly grown tired of his alleged poor approach and amid what has been described as a multi-year problem with several United managers.

And with the player no longer seen as fitting in with Ratcliffe’s cultural reboot at the Red Devils, sources have revealed they made it clear they will not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in for his services.

His £325,000 a week deal – agreed back in July 2023 – is now seen as problematic. And with United having to keep a close watch on their expenditure as they look to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a number of their high earners have come under the microscope ever since the British billionaire finalised his £1.3bn investment into the club almost a year ago.

Indeed, with Raphael Varane and Antony Martial having been released at the end of their contracts, Ratcliffe has since turned his focus towards four more of the club’s top earners – with Casemiro and Antony both also given the green light to leave this month, and with Christian Eriksen likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the seasons. Permanent exits of the quartet still on United’s books, added to Martial and Varane’s departures, could save the club a staggering £1.625m a week – or £84.5m (€100.6m, $103.2m) a week.

With United making it clear they want Rashford out, together with claims that their asking price has reduced, it still remains a question mark at how Barcelona could finance such a move, especially with the LaLiga giants recently facing a battle to register both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season.

However, it’s reported that Barca are looking at juggling their finances and hope to ease their burden with the high-profile exit of defender Ronald Araujo – with both Arsenal and Juventus keen on the Uruguayan.

Furthermore, by agreeing to sign Rashford on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer, there is optimism that Barcelona could yet succeed with their ambitious approach.

Options still open for Rashford; new left-back signing imminent

Should Barca fail to secure his signature, however, the player is now not short of options to escape Old Trafford.

And a move within the Premier League is not altogether ruled out with both Arsenal and Tottenham reported to have registered their interest in recent days and with West Ham also touted as a possible option.

In addition, sources have told TEAMtalk that while Rashford has completely ruled out a move to Saud Arabia at this stage of his career, both PSG and Borussia Dortmund continue to monitor the situation.

However, the strongest links have undeniably come from Italy. In addition to talks with Juve and Milan this week, it was also reported that ambitious Serie A outfit Como were ready to throw their hat into the ring amid claims they were able to finance his signing and with Varane – who now works in an ambassadorial role for the club – potentially able to influence a move.

PSG’s apparent interest is also intertwined with their pursuit of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Alternatively, French reports on Saturday claimed a move to Napoli for Rashford, as part of a high-profile swap for the Georgian winger, was also being discussed.

But Rashford’s preference had always been Barcelona and the fact they have now reportedly pushed the button on the move could see the player granted his transfer wish.

Elsewhere, United can finally expect to complete their first signing of the January window – and the first of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford – later on Saturday.

That’s after various reports in South America have confirmed that Cerro Porteno teenager Diego Leon is travelling to Manchester for a medical on Saturday, along with his agent and a director from his current club.

Man Utd have agreed to pay $5m plus bonuses for Leon, and today is the day for him to be put through his medical tests and check out the club’s facilities. It’s also emerged when the player will be eligible to make his debut for the Red Devils.

Every club linked with Marcus Rashford

By Samuel Bannister

Barcelona: Rashford’s preferred destination is Barcelona and news that they have now initiated contact over a move could yet see him secure a move to the Nou Camp.

AC Milan: One of the main clubs known to have held talks with Rashford’s representatives, Milan are exploring a six-month loan deal. The forward’s brother has been in Milan for talks with the Rossoneri, who would though have to come up with a way for him and Rafael Leao to fit in the same system.

Juventus: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Juventus are rivalling Milan in the race to take Rashford to Italy.

Como: While Como are not of the same stature as many of the clubs linked with Rashford, they have the richest owners in Serie A and Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed they could try their luck for the 27-year-old – though Romano has played the idea down.

Napoli: Antonio Conte could add Rashford to his Napoli squad and reports in Italy have suggested Man Utd could take someone like Victor Osimhen or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the opposite direction, but that appears unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund: A year after taking Jadon Sancho on loan from Man Utd, Dortmund are trying to repeat the trick with Rashford, as revealed by TEAMtalk towards the start of the January transfer window and since confirmed by David Ornstein.

PSG: One of Europe’s wealthier clubs, PSG have been long-term admirers of Rashford and that interest has not faded, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has insisted.

Monaco: The Daily Telegraph claims that the French side are ready to move for Rashford and give him the lifestyle to match his superstar status.

West Ham: According to various emerging reports, including by the BBC, West Ham are monitoring developments with Rashford and could be considered ones to watch in the battle to sign him, although they are outsiders.

Arsenal: As they seek extra options up front, Arsenal have been linked with Rashford and there have even been claims they’d be willing to sign him permanently if the conditions are right.

Tottenham: Spurs would be interested in signing Rashford on loan, according to the Daily Mail, but they have also been working on a deal for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani which may take precedence.

Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah: All three of these Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Rashford, but the England international has no interest in a move to the Middle East.

Seattle Sounders: TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has unearthed MLS interest in Rashford, with Seattle Sounders being the club making an ambitious attempt to lure him across the Atlantic.

Quiz: How well do you know Marcus Rashford?