Man Utd make brutal decision on outcast loanee with Red Devils ready to axe £35m star

Manchester United could allow Donny van de Beek to leave the club on a free transfer this summer as the Dutch midfielder has struggled to rediscover his form while out on loan.

There can be little debate that Van de Beek’s move to Old Trafford has been nothing short of a disaster. His stock has fallen significantly over the last few years and his next move is currently up in the air.

He was sent out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January, but he’s struggled to make much of an impression in the Bundesliga so far.

While Eintracht Frankfurt do have the option to purchase the 26-year-old for £12.5m, the German club don’t seem interested in triggering this option.

His deal at Old Trafford runs until 2025 and Man Utd could have a tricky task of moving him on. It’s previously been reported that Man Utd have set an £8.5m asking price for the midfielder which is significantly less than the £35m fee they originally paid.

However, according to Give Me Sport, the club could be prepared to let Van de Beek leave on a free transfer in order to get him off their wage bill entirely.

As per Capology, the Dutch midfielder is currently taking home £90,000 per week. Given he isn’t in the club’s plans for the future, they will be keen to offload him in the upcoming window.

Van de Beek’s decline has been sad

Once considered as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, the decline that Van de Beek has experienced over these last few years has been sad to see.

It’s worth remembering that back in 2019, he was included in the Ballon d’Or top 30 shortlist on the back of an excellent season with Ajax.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones has provided some extra clarity on the Dutch midfielder and why he could potentially leave Man Utd on a free transfer.

“He is still only 26, so you would like to think this can turnaround, but you get to a stage with a player like this where you have to consider drawing a line under it,” Jones explained.

“Van de Beek has one year left at Manchester United, but the fact the loan spell at Frankfurt has failed to ignite any upturn in form or confidence suggests he is not going to be able to level-up to force his way into that team by next season. I doubt even a change of manager is going to change that.

“It is a pretty sad situation because he should have been a good signing. If Frankfurt don’t want to buy him, the options for Manchester United are going to be another loan or a cheap sale elsewhere.

“At this stage, it might even be a case of agreeing to let him leave for free if it gets him off the wage bill.”

