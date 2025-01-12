Man Utd make compromise to speed up Marcus Rashford exit after big Arsenal, Tottenham updates

Manchester United have made a compromise they hope will prompt one of Marcus Rashford’s many suitors to make an official bid, while TEAMtalk has also learned United’s stance on selling to Arsenal or Tottenham.

Despite the numerous contacts that many teams in Europe are having and have had in recent days with Rashford’s agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, no club has made real concrete moves for him at the moment.

AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and PSG – who are now working hard to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the same role – have all made enquiries in the last few weeks, but negotiations remain in the early stages at the moment.

Some teams in the Premier League (Tottenham – more oriented towards Randal Kolo Muani – and Arsenal) have also gathered updates on his situation, but here too, just information.

Anyway, Man Utd would prefer to let Rashford go abroad, thus giving the Premier League sides a mountain to climb.

In any case, it’s also important to remember that Rashford has effectively been up for grabs since last summer. Even so, there has never been a real approach for a permanent transfer from any club.

But United have now compromised on their demands and opened up to a loan. Many clubs have made enquiries but, to date, nothing more.

Lastly, Saudi Arabia is not a likely destination for Rashford, while if he wants to move to Serie A he will have to accept a salary cut.

As it stands, no Italian club is willing to cover his full wage and even United would not like to participate in paying the difference in an ideal world.

In other news, reports in Portugal state Man Utd are thinking of attempting to sign Goncalo Inacio this month.

Ruben Amorim has previously declared he won’t raid former club Sporting CP in the winter window. But per A Bola, a loan bid that contains an obligation to buy in the summer worth €40m is being considered.

Elsewhere, trusted reporter David Ornstein revealed the feeling within Man Utd at present is signing Joshua Zirkzee may have been a mistake.

“I think there’s been uncertainty around his immediate future because his transfer so far from Bologna hasn’t really gone to plan,” said Ornstein. “There’s a feeling inside United at the moment that maybe that was a mistake.

“It is very early days, and this story focuses on him and his intentions. Despite a lot of interest reportedly building from elsewhere, he doesn’t intend to leave at the time of recording, and things can change.”

Finally, Man Utd are primed to wrap up the first signing of the Amorim era in the form of Paraguayan left-back, Diego Leon.

