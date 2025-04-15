Man Utd are sizing up a striker with 17 league goals to his name this season

Manchester United have taken the first steps towards signing a 29-year-old title-winning striker who much prefers a move to the Premier League than Saudi Arabia, and how much a deal will cost has been revealed.

Man Utd being in the market for a brand new striker is no secret, with their crippling lack of goals a clear issue that must be addressed. In fact, Ruben Amorim is reportedly of the opinion United’s striker situation is the biggest problem he’s inherited.

Joshua Zirkzee favours playing in one of the two spots behind the striker. That’s put the spotlight on Rasmus Hojlund who unfortunately, has wilted in his second season.

The Dane is a concrete candidate to leave the club in the summer. Per Fabrizio Romano, high-ranking Serie A clubs have already put calls into Man Utd.

The signing of a new striker is inevitable even if Hojlund secures a stay of execution. After exploring moves for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen, it’s actually Liam Delap of Ipswich Town who now sits atop Man Utd’s shortlist.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, a more experienced frontman at Bayer Leverkusen cannot be discounted.

Taking to X, Berger revealed: “Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

“Man Utd are in the market for a No.9 and prefer a younger profile – but Schick is also considered interesting.

“Initial contact was made, but nothing concrete so far. One of many names on the list.”

Berger then shed light on how big of a bid is required to seal a deal. The reporter also revealed Schick has his eyes on a move to the Premier League despite the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

“Leverkusen would demand €25m-€30m (£21.4m-£25.7m) for Schick who is under contract until 2027,” continued Berger.

“The Premier League is Schick’s preferred destination. Despite interest from Saudi clubs, a move to the Middle East is currently not an option.”

What about Liam Delap?

As mentioned, Delap is currently Man Utd’s preferred option and at 22, would represent a much longer-term option. Aged 29, Schick would very much be a short-term solution.

Delap’s deal at Portman Road contains a release clause worth £40m. In the event of relegation, the clause drops in value to £30m.

Ipswich trail 17th-placed West Ham by 14 points with just six matches remaining. Relegation looks assured for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Delap will demand the club he signs for install him as first choice from day one. That shouldn’t be a problem for United given Hojlund’s dire displays this term.

However, GiveMeSport claimed Delap wants European football too. Unless United win the Europa League the club’s midweeks will be free next season.

Furthermore, Chelsea are equally enamoured with Delap and are providing fierce competition for his signature.

Only if Delap eludes Man Utd will they seriously begin to explore alternatives like Schick.

Why Patrik Schick? EVERYTHING you need to know…

By Samuel Bannister

Schick was part of Bayer Leverkusen’s invincible Bundesliga-winning squad last season, but only contributed seven goals from 20 league appearances.

This term, he has become a much more prominent player for Xabi Alonso’s side, having 17 goals from 26 league games to his name at the time of writing. He also finally got his first Champions League goal earlier in the season.

Now 29, Schick gained international attention when he scored from the half-way line against Scotland at Euro 2020. But his career pathway has mixed highs like that with other lows.

For example, in 2017 he became AS Roma’s record signing after a breakout season in Serie A with Sampdoria. But he only went on to score five league goals for them over two seasons, sometimes being a victim of mis-use as a winger, before being sent to the Bundesliga.

A loan move to RB Leipzig wasn’t made permanent, but Bayer Leverkusen bought him in 2020 and he has endured a range of fortunes there ever since.

His goal tallies from his four seasons prior to this one illustrate some decent metrics, but also some of the issues he has faced with injuries and consistency. 13, 24, 4 and 13. He is on course, though, to match his career-best tally as soon as his next goal goes in this season.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Schick isn’t an out-and-out target man but does have a presence up front. Left-footed, he isn’t usually someone to take on opponents but can lay the ball off reliably and earned a reputation as a bit of a goal poacher last season.

Indeed, many of his contributions to Bayer Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga title were late goals from the bench. This season, he has thrived with more responsibility as a starter.

Only Harry Kane has scored more goals than Schick in the Bundesliga before the last five games of the season. The Czech forward even managed to bag four in one game back in December in a 5-1 win over Freiburg.

There have long since been elements of Schick’s game that appeal to top clubs and he has slotted in well for a successful Leverkusen side. However, it would be a stretch to call him a complete striker.

Anyone who takes Schick will have to hope he brings his most positive attributes only.