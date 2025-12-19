Manchester United are considering a move for Inter Milan ace Denzel Dumfries, while they have received a setback in their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Man Utd are ready to back Ruben Amorim with yet more transformative signings in 2026. They are searching for new midfielders who will add extra quality and energy to the squad, as well as new wing-backs who can provide greater threat in wide areas.

United have been linked with Inter’s Dutch star Dumfries before, and they have reignited such interest…

Denzel Dumfries back on Man Utd radar

Our Italian transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that United have made contact with Inter to ask for updated information on Dumfries’ condition, and his potential availability next year.

United sources have confirmed to Galetti that INEOS are weighing up a move for the right wing-back and are closely monitoring his situation.

If the Red Devils are to bid for Dumfries, then this will happen next summer as he is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Ruben Amorim’s side will face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa to bring Dumfries to England.

Sources state that Inter will consider ‘serious and high-value offers’ for the 29-year-old in the coming months, which opens up the possibility of a major transfer.

That is despite Dumfries being viewed as an important member of Inter’s squad, and the fact his contract runs until June 2028.

Signing Dumfries would be a coup for Man Utd as he has been in fantastic form over the last two seasons. Indeed, Inter fans have described his performances as ‘legendary’, ‘amazing’ and ‘relentless’ this year.

The timing of Man Utd’s approach for Dumfries is interesting given their admiration for Semenyo.

Amorim sees Semenyo as a player who can thrive as a wing-back or even possibly in one of the two No 10 roles, but United face difficulty in convincing him to join…

Update on Antoine Semenyo priorities

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has confirmed that all of United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Semenyo, but he is only considering two of those suitors.

As things stand, Semenyo is favouring Liverpool and City, handing United and Spurs a serious blow.

City have moved into pole position for the winger, having stepped up talks with his camp. An agreement on personal terms is understood to be not too far away.

Liverpool are close behind though, and Richard Hughes’ good relationship with Bournemouth officials means the Anfield club are also in a good position.

Amorim will be very disappointed if Semenyo heads elsewhere, as he is a huge fan of the player.

United held talks with the 25-year-old’s entourage in the summer but ultimately decided to land Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha instead.

Massive Kobbie Mainoo concern

Kobbie Mainoo’s relationship with Old Trafford chiefs has reached ‘breaking point’, according the Daily Mail’s United correspondent Chris Wheeler.

The two parties have been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract, while Mainoo has also been left frustrated by his lack of game time.

Mainoo’s current deal expires in June 2027, while he earns a reported £40,000 a week – far less than most of his team-mates.

With Amorim preferring to select Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, Mainoo’s brother was pictured wearing a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt at the Bournemouth game.

United rejected the 20-year-old’s request for a loan move in the summer, and the situation has worsened since then.

Wheeler reports that Mainoo is now looking to leave United permanently once the transfer window reopens in January.

Napoli are trying to win the race for Mainoo, though they will have to fend off clubs from England and Germany, plus Italian rivals.

Palace targets off the table

United have been tipped to move for Jean-Philippe Mateta amid their search for a more experienced striker to help out Benjamin Sesko.

United have also been linked with Daniel Munoz, who would love the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

But our transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Palace will prevent Mateta and Munoz from leaving in the near future.

The Eagles do not want to break up their thriving squad with yet more significant departures. Eberechi Eze was sold to Arsenal in August, while Marc Guehi will leave on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.