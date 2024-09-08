Manchester United have been linked with an up-and-coming star from La Liga, but the Red Devils face competition from Real Madrid to land his signature.

With a new structure in place, the Red Devils have placed an emphasis on signing young players with high potential. Indeed, that was the case this summer as they signed the likes of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee who are all 23 or under.

While the transfer window has now shut, that doesn’t mean the club aren’t still scouring the market for players who could improve them.

One player who is seemingly on their radar is Sevilla youngster Juanlu Sanchez who was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the recent transfer window.

Sanchez is a versatile youngster who is comfortable in a number of roles. He can play anywhere on the right-hand side from right-back to right-wing and he’s also been utilised in a more central role for Sevilla of late.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in La Liga last season as he racked up 26 league appearances, with 11 of those games being as a starter.

During 2024/25, he’s featured in all four of Sevilla’s league matches and he was on the scoresheet for their season opener against Las Palmas.

Given the 21-year-old can play in a number of different roles and he is a player with an abundance of potential, it’s no wonder that Man Utd are keeping tabs on him.

READ MORE: Man Utd legend insists sacking Ten Hag would be ‘crazy’ as Red Devils boss still needs ‘time’

Man Utd have made contact

According to ABC Sevilla, the Red Devils have spoken with Gaby Ruiz, a close associate of Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta, about Sanchez.

It’s thought that Man Utd watched the 21-year-old closely during the Summer Olympics which saw Spain and Sanchez claim a Gold Medal.

While Sanchez is by no means the finished article, it does make sense that Man Utd are looking for a young versatile star who can fill a number of different roles.

The Red Devils will be wary that Real Madrid have also been sniffing around the youngster as according to reports in Spain, the La Liga giants think Sanchez could be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

His contract with Sevilla is valid until the summer of 2026 and his current market value is thought to be in the region of £25m.

Man Utd and Real Madrid will no doubt continue to keep tabs on the 21-year-old and if he continues to impress, they could each be tempted to make an offer for him in January.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘internally discussing’ high profile free agent signing that would spell the end for struggling star