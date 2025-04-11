Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at a time when Andre Onana’s costly errors are mounting.

Ever since Man Utd allowed David de Gea to leave the club on a free transfer in 2023, his replacement has made a number of high-profile mistakes.

Onana, who signed from Inter Milan for £47.2m (€54.3m, $61.8m), was arguably at fault for both of the Red Devils’ goals in their 2-2 Europa League draw with Lyon on Thursday night – which led to a deluge of criticism from all quarters.

Now, reports in Italy suggest Ruben Amorim’s side are prepared to move on from the Cameroon international this summer as another target comes into view.

Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, claims United have made contact with Brighton star Verbruggen but they are not the only team keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in the ex-Anderlecht ace, as have AC Milan, who are searching for options amid the contract impasse with their first-choice stopper, Mike Maignan.

The Frenchman’s deal runs until 2026 and if he is not retained, the Italian giants may move for Verbruggen – whose contract expires in 2028. But United have reportedly asked for information about the Dutchman, setting up an intriguing few months ahead.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd star given WORSE rating than Onana with summer sale now expected

Amorim defends Onana despite errors

Prior to the Lyon encounter, former United player Nemanja Matic branded Onana as one of the worst keepers in the club’s long history.

Despite his pre-match comments that the Red Devils were “way better” than the French side, the 29-year-old ultimately cost his team dearly with two clangers in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

While there have been reports that Amorim has doubts about Onana’s suitability to be the club’s first-choice keeper, the Portuguese defended him to the hilt on Thursday.

After the draw, he said: “We have training, go with [Jorge] Vital [goalkeeping coach] and we deal with that – really natural. That can happen with any player.

“There’s nothing I can say to André in this moment that will help. The most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in André.

“It can happen, if you play football, you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. If you look at the season, I make more mistakes than them during these last games and these last months.”

This comes at a time when United legend Paul Scholes criticised Onana and ex-Wales international Robbie Savage described his performance as “awful”.

Incidentally, no goalkeeper has made more errors leading to goals for Premier League teams in all competitions since the start of last season than Onana’s eight.

Latest Man Utd news: Doue links, Cunha interest steps up

🔴⚫️ Man Utd eyeing ‘sensational’ Champions League ‘baller’ who’s got record-shattering price tag

🔴⚫️ Man Utd accelerate Matheus Cunha signing; explosive plan B named if deal falls through

🔴⚫️ ‘Sizzling’ £60m Man Utd striker deal gets Ornstein boost

Before or after – who joined United first?