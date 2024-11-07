Manchester United have reportedly made ‘enquiries’ about signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane but face competition from Arsenal and other top sides.

The former Manchester City man is out of contract at the end of the season and as yet, there has been no indication that he’ll sign an extension with Bayern.

Sane, 28, is considered to be one of the best wingers in Europe on his day and it’s no surprise to see a host of top clubs queuing up for his signature.

According to journalist Christian Falk, ‘Man Utd are interested in Sane and have already enquired about him, while Arsenal also have him on their shortlist.’

Falk claims that Sane ‘will wait for contract negotiations with Bayern before making a decision on his future.’ He has struggled for consistent minutes under Vincent Kompany, however, and is yet to make a Bundesliga start this term.

Michael Olise has found himself ahead of Sane in the pecking order since his move to Bayern from Crystal Palace over the summer and Sane is reportedly becoming frustrated by the situation.

The winger won eight major trophies during his time at Man City and could prove to be a fantastic addition for Man Utd on a free transfer. He will be eligible to open pre-contract talks with non-German clubs from January 1st if he doesn’t pen a new deal before then and the Red Devils look set to be in the mix for his signature.

Man Utd are actively looking for new wingers

Man Utd and their soon-to-be new manager Ruben Amorim are in agreement that Antony’s performances haven’t been good enough and there is a good chance that he’ll be sold, either in January or next summer.

Sane would certainly be an upgrade on £86m flop Antony and has the quality to slot straight into the Red Devil’s starting XI.

He isn’t the only winger on Man Utd’s radar, however, with Amorim keen on a reunion with Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk sources say that Amorim has also indicated to the Man Utd board that he believes Sporting duo Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves would be valuable additions, who are also wingers.

But there is no doubt that Man Utd would jump at the opportunity to sign Sane on a free transfer if it arises.

As we exclusively revealed in September, Sane is on Liverpool’s shortlist of potential replacements for Mo Salah, who is likely to leave Anfield when his contract expires next summer.

We could therefore see Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal all competing to sign Sane if he doesn’t pen a contract extension with Bayern.

Man Utd round-up: Carreras to return? / Goretzka eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man Utd are considering exercising former player Alvaro Carreras’ buy-back clause, but they won’t be able to trigger it for a while.

Despite first-choice left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having long-term injuries, Man Utd decided to sell the 21-year-old to Benfica in the summer for a fee worth up to €9m (£7.5m, $9.7m).

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd do have a buy-back clause which will cost them approximately £16m (€19.2m, $20.7m). However, it is understood that a move in January is very remote and if that clause is activated, it is likely to come into play in the summer of 2025 or beyond.

In other news, Man Utd are reportedly considering another transfer raid on Bayern, this time for experienced midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Premier League giants spent around £60m (€72m, $77.4m) to sign defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern this summer.

Goretzka has struggled for game time this season under Kompany and speculation has mounted that the 29-year-old could leave the Bundesliga outfit, with Man Utd long-term admirers of his.

However, journalist Florian Plettenberg claims the 6ft 2in midfielder has no plans to leave Bayern in January, despite Man Utd’s interest in him.

