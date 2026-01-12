Liverpool's worst nightmare could be heading to the Premier League if a shock report is to be believed

A shock report claims Manchester United have bid €35m / £30m for a player Liverpool won’t want to see arrive in the Premier League.

Man Utd are crying out for reinforcements in the market, with the painful two-game stint overseen by Darren Fletcher proving Ruben Amorim wasn’t the issue.

Whether United play a back five or a back four, or whether they play with Bruno Fernandes deeper or more advanced is largely immaterial. The problems in Manchester run far deeper and many at Old Trafford simply aren’t of the standard a club the size of Man Utd require.

To that end, a shock report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have turned to Atletico Madrid.

It’s stated The Red Devils have bitten the bullet and tabled an offer of €35m / £30m for ultra-versatile Atleti favourite, Marcos Llorente.

The report read: ‘Atletico Madrid faces a significant market decision after receiving a formal proposal from Manchester United for Marcos Llorente.

‘The English club has put €35 million on the table for one of the most versatile players in the Atletico Madrid squad, a figure that requires careful analysis of the sporting and economic impact of a possible exit.’

Llorente has primarily played at right-back this season but is equally adept at occupying a variety of other roles in midfield.

The 30-year-old isn’t known for scoring goals, though when he does, they often come against Man Utd’s bitter rivals Liverpool.

Llorente has scored eight goals in the Champions League for Atleti, and remarkably, half of them have come against Liverpool. Even more remarkable is the fact that all four of those goals came at Anfield.

Llorente famously dumped Liverpool out of the Champions League during their title-winning season in 2019/20 when scoring twice in extra-time of their Round of 16 tie. He bagged another brace at Anfield earlier this season.

Marcos Llorente to Man Utd…?

Fichajes went on to insist Man Utd have been monitoring Llorente for some time, and that this alleged bid has not come out of the blue.

However, it’s important to note Fichajes are notorious for their fanciful transfer stories, and until these claims have been backed up by more reliable sources, United fans should not get their hopes up just yet.

Furthermore, Llorente, aged 30, would not fit the profile of player United have looked to sign in the INEOS era.

Every single signing they’ve made since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co took charge has been aged 26 or under at the time of their respective arrivals.

