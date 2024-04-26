Man Utd submit ‘huge offer’ for Real Madrid star as Ratcliffe brutally plans to oust failed signing

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to make big changes at Manchester United over the summer and a new goalkeeper is on his to-do list, according to reports.

The INEOS chief hasn’t been convinced by Andre Onana who has made several blunders this season and hasn’t proved worth the £47m the Red Devils paid for him.

Many supporters believe Erik ten Hag would have been better off keeping David de Gea, who was released last summer and still hasn’t joined a new club.

Ratcliffe is now looking to bring in a new shot-stopper who can compete with Onana for a place in the starting XI and Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin is one player he admires.

The 25-year-old has played a key role for the Spanish giants this season in the absence of Thibaut Courtois, making 28 appearances in all competitions and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Lunin’s contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire in 2025 and Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Real Madrid are working on a new deal for him.

However, Man Utd are actively trying to convince him to ditch LaLiga for the Premier League this summer, per reports.

Man Utd to replace Andre Onana with Real Madrid star

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Man Utd have made a “huge contract offer” to Lunin as Ratcliffe tries to lure him to Old Trafford.

The report states that the Ukrainian international has now ‘rejected Real Madrid’s proposal’ and has indicated that he wishes to join the Red Devils.

The amount offered by Man Utd is not stated, but it is described as ‘much higher’ than what Los Blancos put on the table.

They have also informed Lunin that they are ‘willing to give him Onana’s place in the starting XI’ and that he will play an ‘integral role’ next season.

Real Madrid have ‘been made aware’ of the situation and will demand ‘the maximum price they can’ for the goalkeeper this summer.

It is worth noting that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Lunin, so they may yet come forward with their own contract proposal for him.

Lunin saves 79.6% of shots he faces on average, compared to Onana’s 72.6%. The Real Madrid star is also a penalty specialist – saving an impressive 50% of spot kicks against him this season – which could certainly come in handy for Man Utd.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks, but everything points towards Man Utd signing the talented keeper at this stage.

