Man Utd make huge Ten Hag sack call, as internal reason behind final decision emerges

Erik ten Hag will not be sacked by Manchester United and his position is safe for the ‘foreseeable future’, and a key reason why club chiefs empathise with the Dutchman’s struggles has surfaced.

It’s been a turbulent start to the new campaign at Man Utd – both on and off the field. The varying situations regarding Mason Greenwood, Antony and Jadon Sancho have dominated the headlines. Greenwood was ultimately loaned to Spanish side Getafe despite Ten Hag reportedly being open to his reintegration into the United first team.

Elsewhere, Sancho remains frozen out amid his ongoing personal spat with Ten Hag. Antony returned to action in the 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday night despite the backdrop of domestic violence allegations.

The home loss against Galatasaray left United bottom of Group A and without a point in the Champions League. United now face a mountain to climb to qualify for the knockout stages and their form on the domestic scene has fared little better.

All in all, Man Utd have tasted defeat in six of their opening 10 matches across all competitions this season. As such, speculation Ten Hag’s position as manager was under threat began to swirl.

A potential return to former club Ajax – who themselves are in disarray – had been mooted.

However, according to the Guardian, Man Utd will show faith in their Dutch boss for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Their reporter, Jamie Jackson, stated Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford is ‘secure’. Furthermore, the subject of sacking the 53-year-old is reportedly ‘not an issue up for discussion by the club executives’.

Ten Hag ‘retains the firm confidence of the hierarchy’ who are understood to sympathise with one particular issue blighting Ten Hag’s efforts.

Injuries not an excuse, but definitely a reason

All clubs suffer with injuries throughout a campaign, though United have been particularly hard hit in the early going.

United were without 16 first-team players at one stage and left-back in particular is a position that’s been decimated.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both sidelined, something that prompted a late loan swoop for Sergio Reguilon as the summer window wound down.

However, Reguilon too is now consigned to the treatment table, meaning midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been tasked with deputising out of position at left-back of late.

The Moroccan never lacks for effort, though was ruthlessly exposed when at fault for two Galatasaray goals last night.

Elsewhere, new signings Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have also missed time through injury.

Centre-back is another position that has been ravaged, with Raphael Varane missing three games thus far and Lisandro Martinez recently ruled out for several months after undergoing surgery to repair a metatarsal issue.

Ten Hag has never publicly pointed to the club’s injury woes as a reason behind their slow start to the season.

Nonetheless, the Guardian conclude ‘it is acknowledged internally that he has suffered a particularly bad run’.

If United’s struggles continue when the bulk of their injured players return, the club’s faith in their manager may change.

