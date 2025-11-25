Manchester United sources insist Harry Maguire’s contract situation is becoming a subject of priority.

He was missing as Man Utd lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Everton – but even heading into that game there had become an increased feeling that his contract extension is vital.

Maguire has great leadership skills but equally, his performance levels and defending style is still considered to be very important.

United do have plans to sign another centre back in the summer – but they do not want that to be as a replacement for Maguire.

He is to be offered an extension, with his current deal winding down, and it is expected they will find agreeable new terms to get things sorted.

Harry Maguire situation mirrored by Casemiro

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed United want both Maguire and Casemiro to pen extensions.

The pair are in the final year of their respective deals and Man Utd DON’T want to trigger their one-year options.

Doing so would keep the players on their current salaries, which are considered high.

The Red Devils are aiming to implement a new and more measured wage structure, as evidenced by the fact none of their big three signings in attack over the summer (Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko), earn more than £200,000-a-week.

Maguire currently pockets £190,000-a-week, while Casemiro is the highest earner at Old Trafford on £350,000-a-week.

Like Maguire, United will offer Casemiro a new deal too but on reduced wages.

