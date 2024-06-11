Manchester United have decided to stick with Erik ten Hag after concluding a lengthy post-season review that had expected to end with the Dutchman getting the sack.

Ten Hag guided the Red Devils to their second trophy in two seasons when upsetting the odds and sinking bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final last month.

It was a spectacular way to end what had otherwise been a disastrous campaign for United, with Ten Hag‘s men bowing out of Europe before Christmas and then producing their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era when finishing down in eighth.

Ten Hag’s tactics have been picked apart a times, with United so open due to the large gaps between the lines. Indeed, they conceded 58 goals in their 38 league outings.

The former Ajax boss has also been heavily critcised for his transfer decisions, with the £85million splashed out on Antony having the potential to go down as one of the worst of the Premier League era.

That being said, a crippling injury crisis did deny Ten Hag the opportunity to field anywhere near his strongest side for the majority of the campaign, and he retained the support of much o the club’s fanbase as a result.

The nature of the cup win over City is also sure to have played a part in the overall decision, with United noticeably better than their ‘noisy’ neighbours on the day.

New Ten Hag contract talks planned

And now The Athletic reports that after “constructive conversations” with Ten Hag around the outcome of the review, the decision is for him to remain.

It’s reported that all eventualities were considered and that the clear preference was for the 54-year-old Dutchman to remain in charge.

What is more, a new contract is now in the pipeline following the decision from new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and football operations chief Sir Dave Brailsford.

TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag has been unhappy with the delay over his future and had demanded clarity from the club’s decision-makers since returning from a holiday.

Key among Ten Hag’s concerns – aside from the fact he wanted to keep his job – is the fact Man Utd’s transfer plans have effectively been on hold while his future remains unresolved.

While other clubs are already agreeing deals and formulating plans, Utd have artificially put themselves on the backfoot by stalling over Ten Hag’s future. English clubs can officially register new recruits when the window open on Friday.

However, that is now all in the past as Ten Hag now looks to shape a new squad for the 2024/25 season, with Ratciffe seemingly ready to back the Red Devils chief this summer.

the decision also ends all talk over who will replace Ten Hag, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank having all been linked with the job.