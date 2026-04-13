Man Utd ‘make contact’ for transfer ‘sensation of the summer’ – he’s ‘very open’ to joining

Manchester United have taken the first steps towards signing Aston Villa and England ace, Morgan Rogers, in what’s being billed the transfer ‘sensation of the summer’, according to a Sky Sports reporter.

Even if Man Utd don’t qualify for next year’s Champions League, colossal sums would be spent in the summer window. But with the Red Devils virtually a shoo-in to now finish in the top five, monstrous amounts will leave the Old Trafford coffers in exchange for some of the best players around.

Two big-money midfielders will arrive, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson the primary target in central areas.

A new left-back is being sought too, but the other department of United’s squad where giant sums will be spend is left wing.

It’s no secret Man Utd want Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa ace can play a variety of positions in a forward line, but is perhaps most deadly when cutting in from the left.

Numerous reports from reputable outlets such as The Times have confirmed there are genuine chances for Rogers to change clubs this summer.

Villa don’t want to sell, but under the weight of financial pressure, could begrudgingly cash in if their roughly £100m asking price is met.

Chelsea have been tracking Rogers for some time, though our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed Michael Carrick has instructed Jason Wilcox (United’s director of football) to snap Rogers up.

Carrick previously managed Rogers at Middlesbrough, and with the 44-year-old on course to be named Man Utd’s next permanent manager, what and who he wants now matters to United’s hierarchy.

And according to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, Man Utd have taken the first steps towards signing Rogers by ‘making contact’ for the blockbuster move. That contact, per the report, is club-to-club with Villa.

Regarding Rogers, it’s claimed he’s ‘very open’ to joining Man Utd assuming they have Champions League football on offer.

Ahead of Monday night’s clash with bitter rivals Leeds, Man Utd hold a comfortable seven-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea and have the Leeds game in hand.

Tavolieri stated a bid in the £80m-£90m region could get Villa’s green light. However, we’ve been reliably informed Villa will actually hold out for £100m-plus.

Unai Emery’s side want to at the very least match the £100m they received when selling Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021.

Part of the reason why they’re so desperate to extract maximum value is because Rogers’ former club Middlesbrough are due 20 percent of the profit from the sale. Obviously, they have PSR concerns to ease too.

When posting his article on X, Tavolieri described Rogers’ potential move this summer as ‘the English sensation of the summer on the transfer market’.

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