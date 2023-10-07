Man Utd make PSG star top January target as Ten Hag runs out of patience with two players

Manchester United believe they have a decent chance of signing Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain in January to strengthen at right-back, a report has suggested.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag can call upon Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back, but he might not be particularly happy with either of them. Indeed, Football Transfers claims the manager is fed up with Wan-Bissaka’s ‘temperament’ and Dalot’s lack of ‘physicality and defensive stability’.

With that in mind, if finances allow, Man Utd might make a move for an upgrade at right-back in an ideal world this coming January. In that regard, the report claims Mukiele might be a gettable target.

The Frenchman has been struggling for gametime at PSG, only featuring in half of their Ligue 1 matches last season after joining from RB Leipzig and getting just one substitute appearance so far this term. Achraf Hakimi is – with good reason – the regular starter at Parc Des Princes.

Although Mukiele remains under contract in Paris until 2027, his lack of action under Luis Enrique could make him available in January, in which case Man Utd might want to try their luck.

Ten Hag is believed to be a fan of the 25-year-old and would even have considered him as a reinforcement when he was first appointed by Man Utd last summer. In this case, patience might pay off.

While Mukiele would be a replacement for Wan-Bissaka or Dalot, there is no indication in the report that either of those players have options to leave the club in January. Instead, the move seems to be hinging on whether or not they can shift centre-back Harry Maguire to free up funds.

Mukiele can also play at centre-back or even further forward on the right wing, but is most accustomed to playing as a full-back. His versatility could be useful to Ten Hag, who is under pressure and needing to find the right formula at Old Trafford quickly.

Coming to Man Utd would mean a first taste of Premier League football for Mukiele, who has previously represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier and RB Leipzig. He has Champions League experience with his two most recent clubs and has also been capped once by his national team.

