Man Utd make third keeper signing and immediately add released EFL prospect to Prem squad list

Manchester United have picked up goalkeeper Kie Plumley after he was released by Oxford United over the summer, it has become clear.

While the summer transfer window was open, Man Utd transformed their goalkeeping department by signing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir from Inter and Fenerbahce respectively, while allowing David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar and Ondrej Mastny to leave.

Now, it has been unearthed that Man Utd have also integrated Plumley into their setup after he was included on their Premier League squad list in the under-21 section.

The Manchester Evening News has confirmed that Plumley was a Man Utd fan growing up and is now expected to develop in their youth ranks after never getting to make his senior debut for Oxford United, despite featuring on the bench for the League One side sometimes.

However, he has had loan spells with Weston-super-Mare, Oxford City and Beaconsfield Town in non-league.

At the age of 20, he will now be hoping to develop his trade further in the Man Utd system. It is not yet clear how long the contract he has signed with the club will last for.

In Erik ten Hag’s team, Onana has already established himself as no.1 by starting all four of their Premier League matches so far, keeping one clean sheet but conceding seven goals. Meanwhile, Bayindir is his main backup and Tom Heaton remains third in command.

The fact that Plumley has been registered in their Premier League squad does not necessarily indicate he will be working his way into that hierarchy immediately. After all, he is just one of more than 50 players listed among the under-21 group, alongside fellow keepers Radek Vitek, Tom Wooster, Dermot Mee, Tom Myles, Will Murdock and Elyh Harrison.

