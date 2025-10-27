A report has explained why Bryan Mbeumo is the signing of the summer, and the new Manchester United talisman has even proven a club icon wrong already.

Senne Lammens arrived between the sticks, but the headline-grabbing moves for Man Utd over the summer came in the forward line.

The triple signing of Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko cost Man Utd in excess of £200m when factoring in potential add-ons.

It should come as no surprise to see Mbeumo and Cunha hit the ground running. That pair boast extensive Premier League experience through their time at Brentford and Wolves respectively.

Mbeumo has netted three times in his last two Premier League games to bring his tally for the season to four. And on the back of his brace against Brighton on Saturday, The Telegraph branded him the signing of the summer across all Premier League sides.

The report read: ‘While Brighton’s highly secretive data model is the envy of recruitment teams around the world, United can point to Mbeumo being the Premier League signing of the summer.

‘At just £65m, Amorim beat Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to sign the Cameroon forward and he has transformed the way United attack.

‘United can play long balls up to Mbeumo or play him behind a defence. He also appears to be running more off the ball compared to any United forward in recent seasons.’

If the recent comments made by Amorim are anything to go by, you certainly won’t get any argument from him.

“He’s a working machine,” said Amorim. “He’s so good in transitions. He’s improving when we are organising the final third.

“My role as a manager when we wanted to sign him was to explain what I want from him, but it was more the club.

“We can struggle a lot, but it’s Manchester United. When Manchester United is there and when we feel that this player wants to come here, no matter what, no matter what the position, no matter if it’s Champions League or not, we also give everything to bring these kind of guys and that was the case.”

Bryan Mbeumo proves Wayne Rooney wrong

Mbeumo has been playing for Man Utd for less than three months but he’s already shown enough to prompt a dramatic 180 from club icon, Wayne Rooney.

“For me he [Mbuemo] has been Manchester United’s standout player this season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team,” said Rooney even before Mbeumo’s brace against Brighton.

“It was a great goal [against Liverpool]. I’ll be honest I was a bit sceptical when United signed him, I don’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season.”

Mbeumo notched 20 league goals last term and has four to his name so far at Man Utd. However, it’s important to note Mbeumo was on penalties at Brentford and that responsibility belongs to Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

As such, Mbeumo failing to replicate his numbers from the 2024/25 campaign must be viewed in context if that’s how the season transpires for the 26-year-old.

