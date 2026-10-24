Man Utd manager candidates believe ‘disgrace’ Bruno Fernandes is a massive problem

Multiple candidates in the frame to succeed Michael Carrick as the next Manchester United manager believe Bruno Fernandes is massive problem, according to a report.

Carrick is under mounting pressure at Old Trafford, with fans furious, players rebelling, performances dire and results pathetic.

Director of football, Jason Wilcox, has already chosen his preferred candidate to succeed Carrick – Eddie Howe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to side with Wilcox if a new manager is required, much to the chagrin of head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, who favours Julian Nagelsmann.

Others who’ve been linked with the job include Antonio Conte, Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler.

And according to a stunning report from The Telegraph, several of United’s managerial candidates believe the dressing room rebellions and players publicly speaking out against the club and their manager is a massive issue.

Over the past few weeks, both Lisandro Martinez and captain Bruno Fernandes have lashed out at the club and their employees in public.

Fernandes’ outburst carried more significance given he’s the captain, with pundit Jamie Carragher branding the Portuguese a “disgrace” for the comments he made. What Fernandes said in full can be read here.

Man Utd managerial candidates aghast at outbursts

Per The Telegraph, contenders for the manager’s job have taken an extremely dim view of the disharmony and believe deflating the massive egos of players like Fernandes is a top priority.

The report then cited a ‘source close to one of United’s managerial candidates’ who said: “It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix.”

That sentiment was shared by a confidant of a different candidate who said: “The players talk too much. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that has to be respected.”

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Fernandes has now gone six games without a goal or assist for Man Utd, and aged 32, he appears to be in terminal decline.

Man Utd have held talks regarding a contract extension, with his current deal – which contains a club option for an extra year – due to expire at season’s end.

With Fernandes no longer producing the goods on the pitch, providing next to nothing from a defensive standpoint, and bringing the club into disrepute in public, it may be best for all parties to part ways next summer.

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