Manchester United have turned their attention to two English managers after missing out on top target and new England boss Thomas Tuchel, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Our sources disclosed that Man Utd had set their sights on landing the former Bayern Munich manager earlier this month, only for Tuchel to take up the post as Three Lions boss on Wednesday.

While the under-pressure Erik ten Hag is still at the helm of the Red Devils, the club’s hierarchy will continue to look for potential candidates – especially as his team are languishing down in 14th in the Premier League.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was ready to replace Ten Hag before the start of the season but ultimately handed him a new deal until 2026 as they couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe are in a strong position to become United’s next manager if Ten Hag is given the boot.

Howe and Potter are both admired by the Red Devils, with the latter keen to get back into management after being sacked by the Blues in April 2023. He would be a more gettable target as the cost and difficulty of getting Howe, who is fondly thought of due to his positive work with younger players, out of his Newcastle contract is seen as a stumbling block.

His wages are also very high and it would take a huge sum to lure him away from St James’ Park. Despite that, there is some belief from sources that taking on the biggest job in English domestic football does appeal to Howe – whose contract with the Magpies runs until 2027.

Potter coy on Man Utd links

Late last month, former Brighton head coach Potter said he was “open to anything”, following links with United and England.

When asked about potentially succeeding Gareth Southgate as Three Lions boss, he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I think it’s time for a commercial break! As an Englishman, of course, it’s a fantastic job and I am supportive of whatever The FA decides to do.”

When questioned if he had held talks with his former technical director at Brighton, Dan Ashworth, about joining United over the summer, he tried to shut down such speculation.

“I take what the media say with a pinch of salt,” Potter explained. “A lot of it is untrue and false. I have a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It’s best I keep them private.”

Incidentally, United legend Paul Scholes recently aimed a dig at former Bournemouth and Burnley manager Howe over his apparent failure of “winning prizes”.

When asked if Howe could take over at England earlier this month, Scholes said: “It’s that important a job that it has to be an experienced manager. Eddie Howe comes into that, I’m sure he does. But again, Eddie Howe has not really been that successful when it comes to winning prizes.”

Man Utd in battle with Real Madrid again

Months after winning the race with Real Madrid to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Reports suggest the Canada international, who is set to become a free agent next summer when his Bayern contract expires, is one of their ‘desired targets’ for next summer – but Los Blancos have been long-term admirers of him.

Elsewhere, United have reportedly slapped a £40million (€47.8m, $52m) price tag on winger Antony – who moved from Ajax in 2022 for a whopping £86m (€108m, $112m).

Whether or not anyone will cough up that amount of money for the 24-year-old Brazilian, whose contract runs until 2027, remains to be seen.

Finally, United may have to come to terms with their transfer blunder of selling Alvaro Carreras to Benfica for just €6m (£5m, $6.5m) this summer.

Reports suggest they may try and exercise their £16.6m (€20m, $22m) buyback clause but Real Madrid and Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old left-back.

Howe vs Potter