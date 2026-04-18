Man Utd ‘in conversations’ for record-breaking midfielder transfer and ‘believe’ deal possible – Fabrizio Romano

Just days after TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United are determined to beat Manchester City to the signing of Elliot Anderson, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, ‘believe’ that they could be able to bring the Nottingham Forest star to Old Trafford.

Anderson has long been on the radar of Man Utd, who have made the Forest midfielder one of their top targets for the summer transfer window.

Man Utd will undergo a midfield rebuild, with Casemiro already announcing that he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte likely to depart.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 9 that Man Utd have ‘intensified their pursuit’ of Anderson.

While Man Utd are aware that Anderson is currently leaning towards a move to Manchester City, they remain determined to change his mind.

Man Utd know that Man City are the frontrunners for the England international midfielder, with the Cityzens having already had ‘proactive discussions with his representatives’.

However, sources have told us that Man Utd are ‘prepared to challenge aggressively’ for the 23-year-old, who has earned seven caps for England so far in his career and is valued at £100million (€115m, $135.2m) by his club Forest.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our claim, reporting that despite Man City being advanced in their pursuit of Anderson, Man Utd ‘believe’ that they could pull off a deal for the former Newcastle United midfielder, with Forest aiming to make him their record sale.

Anthony Elanga currently holds the record of being Forest’s most expensive departure, with Newcastle paying the Tricky Trees £55m (€63.2m, $74.4m) for the Sweden international winger in the summer of 2025.

Romano said about Anderson on his YouTube channel: “Nottingham Forest want to ask a record, a really important fee for the midfielder, so I think it’s going to be a big financial battle also to understand who is going to make Nottingham Forest happy for Anderson.

“For sure, Manchester City already started talking with the agents of the player, but Manchester United remain in conversations for Elliot Anderson.

“Manchester United are not giving up.

“They know that Manchester City started their plan to sign the player already a long time ago, but until the deal is done, Man Utd want to be there.

“Man Utd want to try, and Man Utd believe that having the opportunity eventually to offer Champions League football to the player, well, that could be important in order to try to get closer to Manchester City in this race.

“But then what can make the difference is the negotiation with Nottingham Forest, is who’s going to pay what Nottingham Forest want.

“So, Elliot Anderson, for sure, is a big name to follow.”

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