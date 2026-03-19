A report has outlined why a big-money Manchester United star feels painfully undervalued at Old Trafford, and a merciful summer exit is now ‘increasingly likely’.

There are no shortage of expensive signings who for one reason or another, haven’t proven their worth at Man Utd in recent years.

Jadon Sancho and Antony are two of the most obvious examples. Antony was ultimately sold in a huge loss-making deal to Real Betis last summer, while Sancho will leave Man Utd via free agency at season’s end.

And according to an update from CentreDevils, another big-money buy, Manuel Ugarte, is set to join Sancho in leaving Man Utd for good.

Ugarte cost just over £50m (add-ons included) when arriving from PSG in 2024. Yet the Uruguayan destroyer has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter, and it now appears he’s out of chances too.

The report noted Ugarte requested to leave on loan in January, though United refused to play ball. While Casemiro is firmly ahead of Ugarte in the defensive midfield position right now, Ugarte would have been called upon during United’s push for a Champions League spot if Casemiro picked up an injury.

Man Utd refusing to let Ugarte leave did not go down well with the player, per the report, and it’s also claimed his lack of opportunities has resulted in the midfielder feeling he’s ‘not valued’ by the club.

A summer exit – probably a sale and not just a loan – was then termed ‘increasingly likely’ in the piece.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency, with no U-turn on his contract planned. However, United can also afford to let Ugarte go too given they plan to spend heavily on two new central midfielders.

CentreDevils’ report backs up recent claims by the Manchester Evening News that insisted Ugarte has genuine chances to leave Man Utd outright this summer.

They stated: ‘Ugarte is on the list of players likely to be sold as well. He hasn’t started a game since the switch to 4-2-3-1 and doesn’t have the profile to play in that system for United.

‘His passing isn’t good enough and he hasn’t made a strong enough case over the last two years to remain at the club.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously pointed to Serie A when theorising where Ugarte will end up if/when he leaves United.

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