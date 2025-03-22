Man Utd masterclass with Atletico Madrid to complete transfer Amorim will love

Manchester United could receive an unexpected cash injection after a report claimed Atletico Madrid have ‘already decided’ to sign a former Red Devil whose deal includes a sell-on clause.

Man Utd have made a concerted effort to cover all the bases when offloading players in recent times. A prime example of their strategy involved left-back Alvaro Carreras during his arrival at Benfica.

Carreras initially joined the Portuguese giant on a six-month loan with a view to a permanent deal. Upon completing his outright switch, Man Utd successfully inserted a series of clauses.

Confirming as much in May of last year, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “Benfica confirm Alvaro Fernández [Carreras] joining the club on permanent deal from Man United. €6m to Man United plus buy back clause, matching rights and also sell-on clause.”

Man Utd considered triggering their buy-back clause in January, though ultimately chose to sign Patrick Dorgu for the left wing-back role instead.

But according to a fresh update from O Jogo, Carreras’ spell with Benfica isn’t likely to last much longer anyway.

They stated LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid have ‘already decided’ they want to sign the 21-year-old who’s enjoyed a stellar campaign so far. Carreras quickly established himself as a regular starter, making 41 appearances and providing three goals and five assists so far.

Atleti and Diego Simeone are suitably impressed and Carreras is now their No 1 target for the left-back position. O Jogo claimed Atleti are willing to go ‘all out’ and would even outbid Man Utd if they attempted to activate their buy-back clause.

As such, Carreras could soon be on the way to Madrid and by way of United inserting their sell-on clause, the Red Devils are in line to receive a handy cash bonus.

That will be music to the ears of Amorim whose scope for new signings will be narrowed without player sales.

Man Utd must sell well if Amorim is to perform major surgery on his squad and recouping fees through sell-on clauses will aid their cause.

Who else could leave Man Utd?

Christian Eriksen will depart via free agency, while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof – also out of contract in the summer – aren’t expected to receive offers to extend.

United won’t recoup fees for the trio, though they will shred a chunk off their wage-bill when they depart.

Aston Villa have an option to buy Marcus Rashford outright for £40m. United are also open to selling fellow loanee Antony in a permanent deal.

Rasmus Hojlund is another heavily linked with leaving, with a return to Serie A where his stock remains high frequently touted. Napoli have identified the Dane as a worthy target ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Jadon Sancho will join Chelsea for a fee in the £22m-£25m range by way of the conditional obligation to buy in his loan agreement.

But according to the latest from trusted Chelsea sources, the Blues might actually sell Sancho in the same window in order to make an immediate profit.

Elsewhere, Casemiro has been tipped as the likeliest candidate to make way for the signing of Felix Nmecha…

