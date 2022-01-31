Man Utd may be rewarded for their patience after a collapsed Newcastle deal prompted a renewed Jesse Lingard push, though West Ham may have the final say.

Newcastle and Man Utd’s hopes in the final hours of the winter window are at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Magpies are seeking to make last-ditch signings as they strive to beat the drop this season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, do not appear likely to sanction any new arrivals. Instead, the talk at Old Trafford regards who will leave.

Donny Van de Beek appears on course to join Everton on loan. As with Anthony Martial’s move to Sevilla, a loan fee will be included and the buying club will pay 100 percent of the player’s wages.

That is the hard-line approach Man Utd have adopted this month, and it could again pay dividends regarding Jesse Lingard.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who stated Newcastle ‘are pushing on Lingard in the final hours’.

Failed striker bid sparks Lingard push

Their renewed interest stems from their failed attempt to land Reims forward Hugo Ekitike. With Eddie Howe still seeking extra firepower in the final third, a late Lingard assault has seemingly been sanctioned.

The 29-year-old is reportedly desperate to leave before the window slams shut. But given he will be out of contract in the summer, Man Utd are demanding lofty terms.

Prior reports stated they wanted 100 percent of his wages paid, along with a loan fee. However, it was also reported they want a £12m survival bonus included if he moves to Newcastle.

That particular clause had dissuaded Newcastle last week. However, it now appears they may be more receptive to splashing the cash as desperation sets in in the final hours of the window.

Romano noted that West Ham could yet play a part in proceedings. The Hammers are ‘still interested’, though Newcastle’s financial might could give them the edge. Furthermore, Man Utd are unlikely to want to strengthen a top four rival.

Romano concluded the decision is now Man Utd’s to make. Though Ralf Rangnick has repeatedly suggested Lingard can leave this month. And with Newcastle’s options thinning, late drama could be on the cards.

Newcastle, Liverpool deals confirmed

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have confirmed a loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, and he could soon be joined by a Liverpool pair.

The 24-year-old joins the Cherries on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle. Woodman wrote on Twitter: “Buzzing to have joined @afcbournemouth for the rest of the season. Big four months ahead.”

Bournemouth could make it a deadline day treble after sizing up deals for Liverpool pair Nat Phillips and Neco Williams.

Phillips has been tracked by a number of Premier League sides of late, though Liverpool were understood to be holding out for a permanent sale. But with concrete interest failing to materialise and their £15m valuation proving too high, a late loan deal was mooted.

Both Phillips and Williams have hardly featured in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team this season. As such, loan exits make sense from both the club and players’ perspectives.

Now, Bournemouth have confirmed the acquisition of centre-half Phillips on loan. Via their official website, the Cherries confirmed the 24-year-old had signed until the end of the season.

And if they can complete a late deal for right-back Neco Williams, Scott Parker will have completed a deadline day treble.

