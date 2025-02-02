Man Utd have pulled off yet another negotiating masterclass

Manchester United have pulled off a masterstroke in negotiations – and not for the first time this window – in the agreement that is sending Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa.

Rashford, 27, was left out of 12 successive matchdays squads by Ruben Amorim amid the manager’s dissatisfaction with his attitude and application.

A mooted move to Barcelona – which was Rashford’s preference – fell through after the LaLiga giant were unable to finance the move.

That opened the door for Aston Villa and Unai Emery who personally requested Rashford’s signing after selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

A club-to-club agreement on a six-month loan was quickly struck, with the deal containing an option to buy worth £40m.

Should that option be activated, Rashford will then sign a three year contract at Villa Park running until the summer of 2028.

Rashford pockets £325,000-a-week at Man Utd and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Villa would absorb at least 70 percent of those wages during the loan.

But according to a fresh update from Ben Jacobs, the terms are even rosier for the Red Devils.

Taking to X, Jacobs claimed the exact nature of the deal is Villa will actually cover 75 percent of the salary and that figure can rise to a mind-boggling 90 percent pending performance-related objectives.

“Understand Manchester United will get minimum three-quarters wage recovery during Marcus Rashford’s Villa loan and up to 90% depending on performance-based bonuses,” wrote Jacobs. “Move to Villa finalised today. £40m option to buy.”

75 percent of £325,000 is £243,750 – a figure that by far makes Rashford Villa’s highest paid player.

If the salary coverage hits the top figure of 90 percent, Villa will be paying Rashford a weekly wage of £292,500, leaving United on the hook for just £32,500 every seven days.

Securing such a favourable salary split is a masterstroke for United and it’s not the first time in this window the club’s recruitment team have pulled off a miracle.

Man Utd convinced Real Betis to pay a mammoth 84 percent of Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages during his six-month loan spell.

With Real Betis absorbing £168,000 of that sum, United are only paying Antony £32,000-a-week for the remainder of the season.

Early Aston Villa concern with Marcus Rashford highlighted

Journalist Henry Winter provided his take on Rashford’s imminent switch to Villa Park on X.

The reporter made a strong case for why the deal benefits all parties, though did suggest Rashford is making a mistake if claims he’ll commute down to Villa Park and the club’s training centre every day rather than relocate to the midlands are true.

“Aston Villa offers a fantastic relaunching opportunity for Marcus Rashford if he responds to Unai Emery’s demands in and out of possession,” wrote Winter.

“Emery’s a very detailed technical and tactical coach who can bring the best out of underperforming individuals. If there are no last-minute hitches in the loan deal, Rashford will be playing in front of the Holte End which will expect total commitment. If he delivers, Villa fans will love him.

“His pace, directness and goal threat, cutting in from the left will be a useful asset for Villa. They need reinforcements and options because of the European workload and Jhon Duran’s exit. He will need a couple of games to regain match sharpness but Rashford is fitter than depicted.

“He’s let his career drift over the past two years but there’s still a good player there. Anyone who has scored 139 goals in 426 games for United, and 17 goals in 60 for England, clearly has quality. It’s all down to Rashford now. His character and ability are being questioned. He has to seize this chance.

“Villa are a distinguished club with a fine history and an exciting future thanks to Emery, Monchi and the owners. Villa Park is a special place, raucous and rocking, when the team are flying. It’s all there for Rashford, the stage, the support, the manager, the Champions League.

“He’s only 27. He’s desperate to get back in the England squad – a tall order given the attacking quality Thomas Tuchel can call upon (not least Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers). But Rashford has to deliver for club first before even dreaming about an England recall.

“It’s been clear for two months that Rashford was going to leave United. Whatever the reasons – a combination of tactical, PSR, effort – a parting of the ways makes sense for club and player.

“It’s a loan but hard to see Rashford returning. Ruben Amorim can get on with his important rebuilding job without the distraction of another saga.

“Eventually freeing up Rashford’s wages will allow significant reinvestment in squad – at centre-forward.

“One caveat: the suggestion is that Rashford will commute to Bodymoor Heath. Really, he should move away from Manchester, closer to the training ground and Villa Park. Rashford has to pour every minute, and every ounce of energy, into this great opportunity at Villa.”

