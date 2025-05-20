Man Utd masterclass as Real Madrid transfer agreement leaves Amorim beaming

Manchester United deploying their ‘smarter transfer strategy’ will soon pay off in a big way thanks in large part to Real Madrid, according to reports.

Man Utd cannot be accused of being the savviest of operators in the transfer market in the post-Ferguson era. Many a puzzling deal has been sealed over the last 10-plus years, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox and co have attempted to reverse the trend.

Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings of ageing superstars at the tail-end of their careers. Man Utd are also investing more heavily in youth, with talented teenagers like Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi brought to Old Trafford over the last three windows.

Furthermore, Man Utd have also begun covering their backs by inserting multiple clauses into the contracts of players they sell.

One such example involves Alvaro Carreras who Man Utd sold to Benfica for just €6m last summer.

Reporting at the time of that deal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “Benfica confirm Alvaro Fernandez [Carreras] joining the club on permanent deal from Man United. €6m to Man United plus buy back clause, matching rights and also sell-on clause.”

Man Utd have no intention of activating their £15m buy-back option. However, the sell-on clause is now on course to come into play and will massively benefit Ruben Amorim and his spending power this summer.

Real Madrid have struck an agreement on personal terms with Carreras and intend to bid for the Benfica star after the Taca de Portugal final on Sunday.

Benfica are protected by a €50m release clause in Carreras’ contract and if Real Madrid want Carreras signed and available to play in the Club World Cup, they’ll have to activate the clause.

Doing so will net Man Utd a significant windfall and the latest from Manchester World has revealed just how big of a boost Amorim can expect.

They state: ‘It is understood United would receive somewhere between 40% and 50% of his future fee, meaning they could earn between £16.8 million and £20 million if a team were to trigger his Benfica release clause this summer.’

Receiving a sum in that range would greatly aid United’s attempts to overhaul their side, especially in the final third where THREE new arrivals are planned.

Another windfall coming AFTER Carreras?

Another star Man Utd could benefit from via a sell-on clause is Mason Greenwood.

The forward joint-top scored in Ligue 1 this term with Ousmane Dembele on 21 goals.

His transfer value has skyrocketed as a result and reports claim Marseille would be willing to listen to sizeable offers.

United successfully inserted a giant 50 percent sell-on clause into Greenwood’s deal and reporting for TEAMtalk in February, journalist Ben Jacobs explained how the clause can go even higher.

In any case, Man Utd’s ‘smarter transfer strategy’ looks on course to reap early rewards and Manchester World offered further insight into the changes INEOS have made.

Focusing primarily on Carreras, the report added: ‘It would be a huge boost to United’s own transfer plans and only further vindicate their ‘smarter’ youth policy, which has seen the club become a lot more ruthless regarding academy graduates.

‘United staff have suspected some players are going “stale and sour” if they stay at the club too long without getting an opportunity to play, and it would be better for all parties if they were moved on.

‘When it comes to transfer fees, United still look to get a fair price for their players where possible, but are also happy for the real value of a deal to be made up with future sell-on fees or buyback clauses.

‘Though the initial fees might look a little underwhelming at times, it only takes one hefty transfer fee to be paid for United to land a significant windfall, such as in the case of Carreras.

‘United could make even more money off their academy if they really wanted to, but they are keen to strike the appropriate balance between nurturing young talent and the harsh business side of football that sees every individual as a market asset.

‘In a summer when Carreras and Mason Greenwood could both be on the move, it is a transfer strategy that is hard to argue against.’

Latest Man Utd news

