Man Utd masterclass as spectacular terms in agreed deal revealed

Man Utd have pulled off a transfer masterstroke in Antony's imminent exit

Manchester United have successfully negotiated extremely favourable terms in the deal that will see Antony join Real Betis in the coming hours.

The Brazilian winger, 24, is set to join Real Betis on a six-month loan. The agreement has been sealed between both clubs and does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Man Utd were delaying Antony’s exit until they’d lined up a worthy replacement. On that front, a deal for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu is rounding into shape after personal terms were agreed and an improved second bid drawn up.

With Dorgu’s move advancing, Man Utd have given Antony the green light to fly to Seville later today (Friday).

However, there is one piece of information in Antony’s imminent switch that hadn’t been reported, until now.

Antony earns a hefty £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford and convincing Real Betis to absorb as much of that salary as possible looked a difficult task.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd’s chief negotiators have pulled off a masterstroke after securing extremely favourable terms.

“Antony will fly to Spain today for Real Betis loan move, as reported earlier,” wrote Romano on X. “Betis will cover at least 84% of wages plus bonuses until the end of the season.”

Man Utd’s giant saving

84 percent of Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages is £168,000.

There are 22 full weeks remaining between now and the end of June when the loan expires, meaning United will make a sizeable saving of approximately £3.7m in wages they won’t have to pay.

Dan Ashworth was Man Utd’s lead negotiator in his role as sporting director prior to his surprise departure in late-2024.

In his absence it’s understood technical director, Jason Wilcox, has filled the void, while Christopher Vivell (interim director of recruitment) and Matt Hargreaves (director of negotiations) are playing major parts too.

Latest Man Utd news – Ansu Fati loan, Arsenal raid, Hijack fails

In other news, GiveMeSport state Man Utd are weighing up a late-window loan swoop for Ansu Fati.

Signing the Barcelona attacker would free up Hansi Flick’s side to press ahead with their loan move for Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona must move a player on before new signings like Rashford can arrive.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are ‘confident’ they’ll gazump Arsenal by poaching defender Ayden Heaven from The Gunners’ academy.

Arsenal have offered the 18-year-old centre-half a new contract, with his existing deal expiring at season’s end.

However, Man Utd have launched a move and believe they’ll succeed in prising the England youth international out of Arsenal and up to Manchester.

Elsewhere, two separate sources have confirmed Man Utd made an unsuccessful last-gasp attempt at hijacking a move between two Premier League sides. The deal in question was officially completed on Thursday.

