Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with ‘special’ £50m-rated talent in INEOS coup as £80m star also ‘Manchester bound’

Manchester United are said to have held talks over a deal to sign a ‘special’ midfield talent as they look to revamp their engine room in the summer, while a separate swoop for Elliot Anderson could come down to the wire following the latest reports.

With the winter window closing on Monday, the focus now switches to the summer and who will be the next man in charge at Old Trafford, along with what is likely to be a plethora of incomings and outgoings.

Man Utd are preparing to part company with Casemiro at the end of the season after confirming that the Brazilian will not be offered a new contract, while Manuel Ugarte could also be offloaded and Kobbie Mainoo is still to pen a fresh deal, despite his return to the side under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Man Utd frontrunners for Wolves revelation

Wolves midfielder Mateus Mane is a player who is firmly on United’s radar, despite continued links to the likes of Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

The 18-year-old England youth international is normally a winger or No.10 by trade but has been playing in a central midfielder role under Rob Edwards at Molineux, making a huge impression in the process.

A host of clubs have been monitoring his progress, but Sports Boom reports that United are at the front of the queue for his signature, having already held talks with Wolves over a potential deal.

Mane only recently signed a new long-term contract at Molineux, leading to Wolves placing a price tag of around £50million on the head of a player who has been labelled a ‘special’ talent this season.

However, with the Molineux outfit heading for relegation, there is a strong chance that the teenager’s price drops significantly come the summer.

The sale of Jorgen Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace for £48m has at least given the Premier League strugglers some financial relief ahead of the inevitable. However, the report adds that the good relationship between United and Wolves, stemming from the deal that took Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford, could help any negotiations going forward.

Straight Manchester scrap for Anderson

A respected reporter claims that Elliot Anderson is ‘bound for Manchester’ this summer, although an alternative will be lined up if United miss out on the Nottingham Forest star to bitter rivals Manchester City.

Forest managed to keep hold of the England man during the winter window, despite concrete interest from the likes of the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Indeed, there was never any real thought that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, well known for his tough negotiating skills, would have sanctioned a January move anyway.

Anderson is expected to fetch a fee in the region of £80million (€93m / $109m), although Marinakis could even try to demand as much as £100m (€116m / $137m) for the player, especially if a bidding war ensues.

But it’s United and City who appear to be the two favourites to secure Anderson’s signature, according to journalist Tom Collomosse, who was responding in a Daily Mail Q&A.

The race for the 23-year-old is now well and truly on, as Collomosse added that ‘which side he goes to is not determined yet.’

For United, though, they do have a back-up option, given that personal terms are already in place with Brighton star Carlos Baleba after the two parties initiated talks last summer

Indeed, sources confirmed to us on Friday that United are willing to smash their transfer record by spending a huge £100m on Baleba, if a move for Anderson falls flat.

No Ronaldo return

TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester United categorically have NO PLANS to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer, as Portugal legend weighs up his future in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Thursday, has been linked with a rather fanciful return to Old Trafford in the Spanish press, amid reports the player is already ‘in talks’ over a shock United return and is even prepared to ‘take a salary sacrifice’ to make it a hat-trick of spells with the Red Devils.

Despite that, however, senior figures at United have informed us that a sensational reunion is not under consideration, even though Ronaldo is expected to seek an Al-Nassr exit at the end of the season.

Indeed, the INEOS-led era at Old Trafford is focused squarely on long‑term squad building and signing future superstars, not players in their 40s – no matter what Ronaldo could still offer.

