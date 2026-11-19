Silvia Tuya doesn't yet know if she's on the coaching staff of Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United

Silvia Tuya, a staff member of Mauricio Pochettino with the USMNT, is yet to be told if she has a job at Manchester United despite travelling into the country with the boss.

Pochettino’s staff was decided in the main before he accepted the United job. The former USMNT coach brought with him trusted disciples Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Antonio Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

TEAMtalk revealed the hire of the boss along with his two assistants, goalkeeping coach and sports scientist cost over £10.5million.

Reports elsewhere suggested that Tuya, the USMNT’s strength and conditioning coach, was to join up with Pochettino, becoming the first woman on the United coaching staff.

However, it’s not yet known if she actually is going to be hired by United.

Pochettino arrived at Old Trafford on Wednesday, and though Tuya travelled to England with him, it’s not known if she’s got a job.

The Sun reporter Katherine Walsh has revealed on X: ‘United have yet to decide whether Silvia Tuya will join Mauricio Pochettino’s coaching staff.

‘Tuya flew to Manchester and travelled to Carrington yesterday.’

The other members of staff have arrived and are in their positions, getting ready for their first match against Liverpool on Sunday.

It was a quick turnaround following the last USMNT game on Tuesday, but Pochettino states they’re ready to go.

He said: “I have plenty of energy. It’s a privilege to be head coach of Manchester United. And we are not wasting time. We need to be ready to compete on Sunday.

“Now it’s not time to think about rest, it’s not time to think about sleep. It’s about being ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield.”

READ MORE: Pochettino makes clear demand over Man Utd transfer control as pressure piles on under-fire Wilcox

Man Utd players shocked by staff exit

With uncertainty over a member of Pochettino’s staff, it’s also been revealed that members of the United squad have been surprised by the exit of a former coach, Travis Binnion.

The Daily Mail suggested Binnion was a popular coach among the playing staff, who were surprised to see him follow Michael Carrick and Co out of the door.

A number of players are said to have enjoyed working with Binnion during his time at Old Trafford.

He is credited with ensuring the progress of academy players continued when they reached the first team, having previously coached a number of the club’s academy sides.

Following his exit from United, Binnion is expected to be snapped up by another club quickly.

Though a number of suitors are circling, Everton are seen as a likely landing spot.