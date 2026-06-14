Man Utd medical ‘today’ as first Carrick signing imminent and ‘active talks’ taking place for second

Man Utd are expected to complete a medical on Sunday for Michael Carrick’s first signing as the club’s new permanent boss, while talks continue over a deal for what would be a superb second addition at Old Trafford.

The expected signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been held up by the player’s late inclusion in the Brazil squad for the World Cup, following an injury to Roma star Wesley.

Man Utd are poised to sign the 26-year-old for a fee of £35million, with a further £4m in potential performance-related add-ons.

And now Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport has revealed that Ederson will finally go for his United medical in New York on Sunday.

The report revealed late on Saturday: “Ederson – United, here we go. After the match against Morocco, the Brazilian midfielder will undergo a medical in New York for his transfer to Manchester United, at which point he will be able to definitively commit to the English club.

“A hugely significant deal: €45 million to Atalanta, a deal sealed almost a month ago to beat Atletico Madrid, with only the final formalities remaining. Tomorrow [Sunday], precisely. Then there will be the signatures. The 1999-born player, ready to say goodbye to Atalanta, has been called up by Ancelotti to replace the injured Wesley and is currently playing for the Seleção at the World Cup.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd path clears as Jose Mourinho ‘request’ for £80m Real Madrid deal hits ‘major obstacle’

Man Utd accelerating move for Newcastle star

United, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for fresh left-sided options, including a new full-back and winger – and there may have been a breakthrough when it comes to the former.

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall is one of the left-backs linked with a move to Old Trafford and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd have “kept the contacts alive and active with those close” to the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention something on Manchester United, because over the last two, three days, Manchester United kept the contacts alive and active with those close to Lewis Hall, the left back from Newcastle.

“Manchester United already made contact a few weeks ago. Manchester United have genuine interest in the player.

“They really like Lewis Hall, so he’s one of the targets. Of course, we know Manchester United are going to be busy with midfielders, that area of the pitch for Man United remains a priority, because Ederson is coming, Ederson is done.

“But then after Ederson, one more midfielder- at least it could be two, we will see- but one more midfielder will join Manchester United. Then left back remains a position they want to cover.

“Lewis Hall is a player they really, really love at Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, United are weighing up a move for a USA international who dominated in his country’s World Cup opener, and who the data suggests might be even better than Rodri.