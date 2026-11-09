Man Utd and Michael Carrick clash over keeping the club’s worst player

Manchester United and Michael Carrick are not on the same page with regards to keeping or selling the club’s worst player.

It’s been yet another difficult campaign so far for full-back Diogo Dalot, who offers nothing going forwards and is a liability at the back, particularly when operating out of position at left-back.

The Portuguese cost Man Utd once again on Sunday when tripping Alysson to concede a clumsy penalty in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Aside from conceding the penalty, Dalot committed another foul, lost four of his seven ground duels, lost the ball in two of three dribbles, and didn’t find the target with his lone long ball and cross attempts. On FotMob, he was statistically the worst outfield player from those who started the contest.

The fans have long since turned on Dalot who has underwhelmed for years, and in recent matches at Old Trafford, he’s been jeered by the home crowd.

But speaking post-match, Michael Carrick – who is now set to remain as manager beyond the international break – rushed to the defence of his under-fire full-back.

Michael Carrick defends Diogo Dalot

“We’ve got to be careful with that, I think,” said Carrick on the booing Dalot has received from his own fans.

“I understand the frustration and the disappointment of the supporters. I get it, we’re all frustrated, we’re all disappointed. The players are as much as anyone, I guarantee you that.

“Diogo gives absolutely everything. He’s played in different positions, he’s played really well at times.

“He gives the penalty away today, he knows that. Maybe he can do a little bit better, alright, that’s part of it, he’s made a mistake.

“He cares an awful lot and he’s giving everything. I like what he brings to the team, I like what he brings to the group, I like what he brings to the whole environment and the culture that we’ve got.

“Picking a team and who plays the next game that’s a whole different decision and that’s a whole different game that we’ve got to look forward to now.”

Man Utd at odds with Carrick over selling Dalot

A recent report from Flashscore claimed any signings Man Utd make in January and next summer will likely be offset by sales.

A defensive revamp is planned, and a follow-up report from Football Insider cited Dalot as a player Man Utd will look to replace.

But when taking to YouTube overnight, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained why Carrick is railing against United’s stance on Dalot and wants the 27-year-old to stay.

“I want to close on Manchester United also on one single player,” began Romano. “I think that’s a personal opinion, but also to tell you what is the situation.

“Diogo Dalot is getting booed by all the Manchester United, not all but so many Manchester United fans at Old Trafford.

“It’s a difficult moment. Obviously, the performances at some points maybe have not been the best for sure. Not the best moment for him, but a couple of things.

“Why Michael Carrick after the game goes to the press and says, ‘Be very careful when you attack Diogo Dalot.’

“Why this is happening? Why Carrick is backing the Diogo Dalot in public in that way despite so many fans booing him at Old Trafford?

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“Because Diogo Dalot is a role model and in these years at Manchester United, not only this season, in general, over these years, difficult years at United, not so many players have been so serious. Not so many players have been so professional.

“Not so many players have been so good in terms of behaviour. Always help your teammate. Help the coach. Try to do your best for the team. Never say no if you have to play in a difficult position not in your position.

“Dalot is not a left back, but if he has to help, even if that can expose him, Dalot is saying yes. Then maybe he’s not the best left back for sure in the Premier League but Dalot is always willing to help.

“Then obviously to play with so many fans against you is not easy. The situation at Man United is already complicated then to be in this kind of situation is not easy. This is why Carrick is backing Dalot. This is why Carrick wants Dalot to continue at Man United.

“If Carrick will survive and will arrive to the January transfer window, for Carrick to keep Dalot is important, because Dalot can improve his performances for sure.

“Now is a negative moment, not only for Dalot, for so many players but for Michael Carrick to keep a player like Dalot is important because he’s considered a crucial figure in the dressing room.”

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