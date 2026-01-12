Manchester United are ready to back incoming caretaker manager Michael Carrick with an impressive January signing, though a second target is edging closer to joining rivals Manchester City.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim last week after he fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over transfers and tactics. The Red Devils named Darren Fletcher as interim manager before turning their attention to a caretaker boss who can see them through to the end of the campaign, when Amorim’s permanent replacement will arrive.

Carrick has overtaken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the race for the caretaker role, with his return expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Key Man Utd target revealed

There will be ‘finance at Carrick’s disposal’ as he looks to strengthen the United squad this month, The Guardian have revealed.

Carrick is aligned with United chiefs over the need for a new central midfielder, and former Wolves star Ruben Neves is emerging as a top target.

He will cost £20million to sign from Al-Hilal, a fee United see as good value for money and are ready to match.

Neves currently earns between £300-400,000 a week in Saudi Arabia, though he will need to take a significant pay cut before moving to Old Trafford.

United see Neves as a stop-gap solution before they splash out on at least one expensive midfielder this summer.

Carrick’s side are likely to face competition from Newcastle United for the Portugal star.

Man Utd vs Man City for England star

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Man City have made contact as they try to beat United to the signing of Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson.

Sources have confirmed to us that Anderson is a key target for United to improve their midfield this summer, alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, though City are threatening such plans.

Having already initiated contact with Anderson’s entourage, City are preparing a strong push to land him.

We understand City director of football Hugo Viana has closely monitored the Englishman’s progress at Forest, while Pep Guardiola sees the player as a perfect fit in his midfield.

City stepping up their interest in Anderson has caused serious concern at Old Trafford. United chiefs are worried Anderson could pick City due to the allure of working with Guardiola, as well as their recent Champions League pedigree.

Anderson is valued at between £80-100million, though that price might rise further if he shines for England at the World Cup.

Romano shuts down manager rumour

United have been linked with a stunning move to make Luis Enrique their next permanent boss, though Fabrizio Romano has cooled such speculation.

There have been rumours Enrique is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain, potentially opening the door for United to swoop in after having axed Amorim.

But on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that the ‘atmosphere is very good’ between Enrique and PSG, and they remain in talks over a new contract.

The journalist added that stories suggesting Enrique could walk away from the Parc des Princes are ‘completely fake’.