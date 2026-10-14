Journalist sets Michael Carrick sack timeline at Man Utd as ‘decisive’ phase begins

Michael Carrick has three games to save his job as Manchester United head coach amid growing links with potential replacements including Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe, according to a journalist.

A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League extended Man Utd’s poor run to just one win in seven matches across all competitions. In that period, they have lost to 10 men in the Manchester derby, been dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton and been held to a 1-1 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur – despite Rodrigo Bentancur getting sent off.

It is not just results that are dire, as there is very little for the club’s supporters to cling on to with regard to performances.

United are prone to defensive mistakes, get overrun in midfield, and are disjointed when pressing from the front.

Pressure was already growing on Carrick before the Atleti game, and there is now serious concern he could be sacked in the coming weeks.

On X, Italian reporter Nico Schira wrote: ‘#ManchesterUnited’s Board are not satisfied with the last performances. So Michael #Carrick’s position is becoming at risk: the games against Leeds, Como and Bournemouth will be decisive for the English manager.’

United will struggle to pick up wins in any of those matches. Leeds are in solid form, and their fans will ensure Elland Road is a cauldron.

Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas and are a very exciting team, while Bournemouth have some brilliant players and often trip up ‘Big Six’ sides.

Recent reports in the Italian media have claimed Conte is ‘reaching an agreement’ with United to replace Carrick.

Should Carrick be sacked, then Howe could emerge as another frontrunner for the job. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to want a strong British core at Old Trafford, and Howe could spearhead such a project.

Fabian Hurzeler has also impressed United chiefs with the excellent work he has done at Brighton.

On YouTube, Fabrizio Romano has discussed Carrick’s future by saying: “Some of you asking me there could be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick.

“The answer is nothing last minute, nothing like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes.

“Manchester United are obviously hoping for different results in the upcoming days and weeks, obviously keeping close eye to what’s going on with the squad because this form is not acceptable.

“But, at the same time, Manchester United are yet to make contact with any other manager to start a conversation or to prepare the future.

“So, at the moment, Manchester United keep supporting Michael Carrick.

Carrick ‘needs to change Man Utd results’ – Fabrizio Romano

“At the same time, I keep repeating this because it was the feeling also around Manchester United.

“This is a results industry. Manchester United need to change their results as soon as possible, and in this case, Michael Carrick, otherwise the risk could be concrete, could be serious.

“So, at the moment, today, under control from the next games, we have to be very careful, also because the Manchester United schedule is quite complicated, but at the moment, showing confidence.”

Romano also revealed that Conte would be open to joining a major club such as United mid-season, unlike in previous years.

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on whether United should axe Carrick and appoint Hurzeler.