Jobe Bellingham and Adam Wharton are among four exciting midfielders Manchester United are keen on signing, with TEAMtalk sources revealing their key target.

As the winter transfer window looms, the new Manchester United era under Ruben Amorim is taking shape, with the midfield emerging as a priority battleground. The Portuguese tactician, known for his dynamic, high-pressing style at Sporting Lisbon, has identified reinforcements in the engine room as crucial to revitalising a squad that has struggled for consistency.

United’s recruitment team are casting a wide net, balancing ambition with financial prudence amid Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) constraints.

United’s top target, and the name generating the most buzz at Old Trafford, is Crystal Palace star Wharton. The 21-year-old English talent has impressed with his composure on the ball and tactical intelligence, drawing comparisons to a young Declan Rice.

Sources close to United reveal that Wharton is “loved” by Amorim’s staff, who see him as a perfect fit for their system.

However, prising him away from Selhurst Park mid-season won’t come cheap. Palace, buoyed by Wharton’s form in their push for European spots, would demand at least £70million.

United’s interest is genuine, but negotiations could hinge on offloading fringe players to fund the move.

Chelsea hold strong interest in Wharton, but TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that United are deadly serious about hijacking any Blues move.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is another prospect still very much on the radar, despite reports to the contrary. The 21-year-old Cameroonian has blossomed into a robust, ball-winning midfielder under Fabian Hurzeler, blending physicality with progressive passing.

United scouts rate him highly, but Brighton’s valuation – hovering near £100m – presents a formidable barrier. Insiders describe the deal as “too difficult” for January, with the Seagulls reluctant to disrupt their season.

Baleba’s contract until 2029 further strengthens Brighton’s hand, potentially pushing any pursuit to the summer.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones reported recently that United sacking Amorim would not stop their pursuit of Baleba.

Reaffirming long-term interest, United are monitoring Jobe Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old brother of Real Madrid’s Jude has found adaptation challenging in the Bundesliga, with limited minutes under Nico Kovac.

Jobe Bellingham also being considered at Man Utd

United tracked him prior to his 2023 move from Birmingham City to Sunderland, but Bellingham opted against staying in England last summer before completing his move to Dortmund.

Now, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and his development stalling, a loan return to the Premier League is being contemplated. Sources indicate United could capitalise on his unsettled situation, offering regular playtime to nurture his potential as a versatile box-to-box operator.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on October 8 that United are on red alert and monitoring Bellingham’s situation after learning he might secure an early exit from Dortmund.

Adding an international flavour, Porto’s Victor Froholdt has caught the eye of several top clubs including United, sources have confirmed. The 22-year-old Danish midfielder, valued for his energy and set-piece prowess, has starred in Porto’s Champions League and domestic campaigns.

While no formal bids are imminent, United are “watching closely,” per reliable sources, as Froholdt’s contract enters its final 18 months, potentially lowering his fee.

We revealed last week that Brighton and Atletico Madrid have also been impressed by Froholdt, while Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest as well.

Amorim’s vision at United demands midfielders who can dictate tempo and provide defensive steel, and these targets align with that blueprint.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s backing, United aim to act decisively, but January’s market realities – high premiums and seller leverage – may test their resolve. Fans will watch eagerly as the Red Devils seek to bridge the gap to the elite.

