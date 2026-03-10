Johan Manzambi is being eyed by Man Utd and Arsenal

Johan Manzambi, the 20-year-old Swiss international midfielder currently shining at SC Freiburg, has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football ahead of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all in the mix, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The versatile box-to-box player, known for his dynamic energy, technical ability, and contributions in both defence and attack, has drawn admiring glances from several top clubs.

Manchester United have scouted him and are tracking the situation. The Red Devils view Manzambi as a candidate to to join amid their midfield rebuild.

Manzambi is seen as an alternative to other targets, or as an addition for squad depth. A move to the Premier League could prove transformative for the youngster, who has impressed with consistent performances in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal have also scouted him, identifying a player who could grow into something elite. The Gunners have explored options with Freiburg, but talks have only been early and nothing concrete.

Chelsea complete a formidable Premier League trio, aligning with their strategy of investing in high-potential youth.

Beyond England, interest spans the continent. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have been very keen in German circles, while Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have monitored his progress closely.

Galatasaray have also featured prominently in rumours, but their interest has not been confirmed by sources.

Freiburg, however, remain resolute. The club value Manzambi highly, demanding a fee in the region of €50million (£43m / $58m), a figure that would represent a significant outlay but reflect his growing stature and long-term contract.

Despite disciplinary setbacks, including a recent suspension, his underlying quality remains undeniable.

As the season progresses, Manzambi’s future hangs in the balance. A big-money switch seems increasingly likely, with the Premier League’s financial muscle giving English sides an edge.

Whether he opts for the intensity of Manchester, the project at Arsenal, or elsewhere, the young midfielder is heading for the top of the game.

We confirmed on Monday that Man Utd are also involved in the race for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Although, we understand Arsenal hold stronger interest in the Italian, with their sporting director, Andrea Berta, preparing a renewed push this summer.

