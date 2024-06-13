Manchester United
Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window
Manchester United are looking to overhaul their midfield in the summer transfer window, so here are all the potential targets who may be of interest to them.
Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, while United are unlikely to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan deal into a permanent move.
United will now look to build their midfield around Kobbie Mainoo, who enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24.
Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the midfielders that Manchester United have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Carlos Baleba
Club: Brighton
Age: 20
Contract expires: 2028
Baleba enjoyed a promising debut season at Brighton in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all showing an interest in the 20-year-old.
Bruno Guimaraes
Club: Newcastle
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2028
Since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022, Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.
Although other clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal might be more keen on the Brazil international, there have been rumours that he could be on United’s radar.
Amadou Onana
Club: Everton
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2027
Onana looks set to leave Everton in the summer transfer window as the Toffees try to comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.
TEAMtalk understands that United have registered their interest in the Belgium international, who is valued at around £60million.
Joao Palhinha
Club: Fulham
Age: 28
Contract expires: 2028
Reports in England revealed that United are interested in Palhinha, although Bayern Munich are currently leading the race for his signature.
LA LIGA
Martin Zubimendi
Club: Real Sociedad
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2027
United are reportedly willing to join Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for Zubimendi, who has £51.6million release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.
PRIMEIRA LIGA
Morten Hjulmand
Club: Sporting CP
Age: 24 (turns 25 in June)
Contract expires: 2028
Hjulmand helped Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga title in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United have identified the Denmark international as a priority target.
Joao Neves
Club: Benfica
Age: 19
Contract expires: 2028
Neves made his Benfica debut in December 2022 and has since become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.
According to reports in his native Portugal, United have submitted a £51million bid for the 19-year-old but Benfica won’t sell him unless his £105million release clause is met.
OTHER LEAGUES
Hayden Hackney
Club: Middlesbrough
Age: 21 (turns 22 in June)
Contract expires: 2027
Hackney has impressed under the tutelage of former United midfielder Michael Carrick and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Mandela Keita
Club: OH Leuven
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2025
Keita spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Royal Antwerp and a Belgian news outlet revealed that United have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old.
Mats Wieffer
Club: Feyenoord
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2027
Online reports in England claim that Wieffer is of interest to Premier League clubs like United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.
Oscar Zambrano
Club: L.D.U Quito
Age: 20
Contract expires: N/A
Zambrano has been dubbed as the ‘new Moises Caicedo’ and reports in his native Ecuador claim that he has attracted interest from United, Brighton and Luton Town.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Danilo
Club: Nottingham Forest
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2029
Online reports in England claim that Danilo is on United’s radar, but they could face competition from Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Club: Leicester City
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2027
Dewsbury-Hall helped Leicester City win the Championship title in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United are exploring a move for the 25-year-old.
Conor Gallagher
Club: Chelsea
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2025
These reports came when former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was being linked with the United job and there hasn’t been much trace of them since.
Joao Gomes
Club: Wolves
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2028
According to a report in a British tabloid, United have sent scouts to watch Gomes on several occasions and are weighing up a move for the Brazil international.
Douglas Luiz
Club: Aston Villa
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2026
Luiz went from strength to strength at Villa Park and was linked with a move to United, but the Brazil international now looks set to join Juventus.
LA LIGA
Frenkie de Jong
Club: Barcelona
Age: 27
Contract expires: 2026
United hold a long-standing interest in De Jong and reports in Spain claim that Erik ten Hag remains determined to make the transfer happen.
Javi Guerra
Club: Valencia
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2027
Reports in Spain suggest that United sent scouts to watch Guerra on numerous occasions in 2023/24 and they have been impressed by the 21-year-old.
BUNDESLIGA
Exequiel Palacios
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2028
Palacios helped Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023/24 and reports in Germany claim that the Argentina international is now on United’s radar.
SERIE A
Nicolo Barella
Club: Inter
Age: 27
Contract expires: 2026
Online reports in Italy claimed that United were willing to submit an €80million offer for Barella, but he’s now signed new contract at Inter.
Ederson
Club: Atalanta
Age: 24 (turns 25 in July)
Contract expires: 2027
A number of outlets in both England and Italy reported that United sent scouts to watch Ederson, who played a key role in Atalanta’s run to Europa League glory in 2023/24.
Weston McKennie
Club: Juventus
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2025
United reportedly identified McKennie as a potential transfer target, but he now looks set to join Aston Villa in a deal that will see Douglas Luiz move in the opposite direction.
Adrien Rabiot
Club: Juventus
Age: 29
Contract expires: 2024
Rabiot has just a few weeks remaining on his Juventus contract and TEAMtalk understands that United have been in contact with his agent to discuss a potential transfer.
LIGUE 1
Youssouf Fofana
Club: Monaco
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2025
The Athletic’s Mark Critchley has confirmed United’s interest in Fofana, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Monaco and will be available for just £25million.
Khephren Thuram
Club: OGC Nice
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2025
According to reports in France, United are interested in Thuram and they can sign the midfielder for a fee in the region of £17million-£25million.
OTHER LEAGUES
Ross Barkley
Club: Luton Town
Age: 30
Contract expires: N/A
Barkley enjoyed an impressive debut season at Luton Town in 2023/24 and was linked with a move to United, but he now looks set to join Aston Villa.
Archie Gray
Club: Leeds United
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2028
Gray won the Championship Young Player of the Year award in 2023/24 and his performances have reportedly caught the attention of several top European clubs, including United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Daniel Kelly
Club: Celtic
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2024
Kelly is about to enter the final six months of his Celtic contract and reports in Scotland claim that United are tracking his progress.
Sverre Nypan
Club: Rosenborg
Age: 17
Contract expires: 2026
A British tabloid revealed that Nypan – who has been compared to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard – is well-liked by United and is seen as a potential transfer target.
Assan Ouedraogo
Club: Schalke
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2027
While United were credited with an interest in Ouedraogo, the 18-year-old has now completed a permanent move to RB Leipzig.
Chris Rigg
Club: Sunderland
Age: 16 (turns 17 in June)
Contract expires: 2025
Reports out of Sunderland claim that United are set to table a formal offer for Rigg, who is regarded as one of the finest young talents in English football.
Malick Junior Yalcouye
Club: IFK Goteborg
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2028
United have reportedly sent scouts to Sweden to watch Yalcouye, although Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Ajax are also keeping a close eye on the teenager’s development.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Eberechi Eze
Club: Crystal Palace
Age: 25 (turns 26 in July)
Contract expires: 2027
A British tabloid claimed that United have joined Tottenham in the race for Eze, who has a £60million release clause in his Crystal Palace contract.
Mohammed Kudus
Club: West Ham
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2028
Kudus worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and reports in England claim that United could rival Liverpool in their pursuit of the Ghana international.
Lucas Paqueta
Club: West Ham
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2027
While United have been linked with Paqueta, a move now looks unlikely as the Brazil international has been charged by the FA over alleged breaches of betting rules.
Daniel Rigge
Club: West Ham
Age: 18
Contract expires: N/A
An online report revealed that United and Arsenal are tracking Rigge, although Tottenham are currently leading the race for his signature.
LA LIGA
Brahim Diaz
Club: Real Madrid
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2027
While United have shown an interest in Diaz, his representatives have reportedly made it clear that he is not looking to leave Madrid this summer.
BUNDESLIGA
Jamal Musiala
Club: Bayern Munich
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2026
Musiala is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United have now joined the race for his signature.
Dani Olmo
Club: RB Leipzig
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2027
A British tabloid reported that United are maintaining a watching brief on Olmo, who has a £52million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.
Florian Wirtz
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2027
Wirtz won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2023/24 and has attracted interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, including United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
SERIE A
Teun Koopmeiners
Club: Atalanta
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2027
Reports in Italy claim that United will rival Liverpool and Juventus for Koopmeiners and they are willing to pay between €60-70million to secure his signature.
Simone Pafundi
Club: Udinese (on loan at FC Lausanne-Sport)
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2026
Pafundi came through the academy at Udinese and is currently on loan at Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, who are owned by INEOS.
According to reports in Italy, FC Lausanne-Sport will make the deal permanent for €15million but the 18-year-old could ultimately end up at Old Trafford.
LIGUE 1
Rayan Cherki
Club: Lyon
Age: 20
Contract expires: 2025
Online reports in England claim that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring Cherki to Old Trafford and his links in France may help their pursuit of the 20-year-old.
Angel Gomes
Club: Lille
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2025
A United academy graduate, Gomes left Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2020 but online reports in England claim that they are now weighing up a move to re-sign the 23-year-old.
Xavi Simons
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2027
Simons spent the 2023/24 season on loan at RB Leipzig and United are reportedly hoping that Paris Saint-Germain will sanction another loan move for the 21-year-old this summer.
OTHER LEAGUES
Bence Dardai
Club: Hertha BSC
Age: 18
Contract expires: 2024
We can confirm that this won’t happen as Dardai has now agreed to join Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg on a free transfer.
Franco Mastantouno
Club: River Plate
Age: 16
Contract expires: 2026
United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been keeping tabs on Mastantouno, who has a £38million release clause in his contract.
Tomas Parmo
Club: Independiente
Age: 16
Contract expires: 2026
Parmo is managed by former United striker Carlos Tevez and the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to Argentina to watch the 16-year-old.
Georgiy Sudakov
Club: Shakhtar Donetsk
Age: 21
Contract expires: 2028
Sudakov is widely considered the next top talent to emerge from Ukrainian football and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.
Sebastian Szymanski
Club: Fenerbahce
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2027
In February, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that United are ready to rival Arsenal and Tottenham for Szymanski’s signature.
