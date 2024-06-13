Man Utd midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Man Utd have a mammoth shortlist of targets for various roles in their midfield

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their midfield in the summer transfer window, so here are all the potential targets who may be of interest to them.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford, while United are unlikely to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan deal into a permanent move.

United will now look to build their midfield around Kobbie Mainoo, who enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season in 2023/24.

Below, TEAMtalk guides you through all the midfielders that Manchester United have been linked with since the last transfer window closed. We tell you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Carlos Baleba

Club: Brighton

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2028

Baleba enjoyed a promising debut season at Brighton in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all showing an interest in the 20-year-old.

Bruno Guimaraes

Club: Newcastle

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2028

Since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022, Guimaraes has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Although other clubs such as Manchester City and Arsenal might be more keen on the Brazil international, there have been rumours that he could be on United’s radar.

Amadou Onana

Club: Everton

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Onana looks set to leave Everton in the summer transfer window as the Toffees try to comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

TEAMtalk understands that United have registered their interest in the Belgium international, who is valued at around £60million.

Joao Palhinha

Club: Fulham

Age: 28

Contract expires: 2028

Reports in England revealed that United are interested in Palhinha, although Bayern Munich are currently leading the race for his signature.

LA LIGA

Martin Zubimendi

Club: Real Sociedad

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

United are reportedly willing to join Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for Zubimendi, who has £51.6million release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Morten Hjulmand

Club: Sporting CP

Age: 24 (turns 25 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

Hjulmand helped Sporting CP win the Primeira Liga title in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United have identified the Denmark international as a priority target.

Joao Neves

Club: Benfica

Age: 19

Contract expires: 2028

Neves made his Benfica debut in December 2022 and has since become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.

According to reports in his native Portugal, United have submitted a £51million bid for the 19-year-old but Benfica won’t sell him unless his £105million release clause is met.

OTHER LEAGUES

Hayden Hackney

Club: Middlesbrough

Age: 21 (turns 22 in June)

Contract expires: 2027

Hackney has impressed under the tutelage of former United midfielder Michael Carrick and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Mandela Keita

Club: OH Leuven

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2025

Keita spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Royal Antwerp and a Belgian news outlet revealed that United have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old.

Mats Wieffer

Club: Feyenoord

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

Online reports in England claim that Wieffer is of interest to Premier League clubs like United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Oscar Zambrano

Club: L.D.U Quito

Age: 20

Contract expires: N/A

Zambrano has been dubbed as the ‘new Moises Caicedo’ and reports in his native Ecuador claim that he has attracted interest from United, Brighton and Luton Town.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danilo

Club: Nottingham Forest

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2029

Online reports in England claim that Danilo is on United’s radar, but they could face competition from Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Club: Leicester City

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

Dewsbury-Hall helped Leicester City win the Championship title in 2023/24 and online reports in England claim that United are exploring a move for the 25-year-old.

Conor Gallagher

Club: Chelsea

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2025

These reports came when former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was being linked with the United job and there hasn’t been much trace of them since.

Joao Gomes

Club: Wolves

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

According to a report in a British tabloid, United have sent scouts to watch Gomes on several occasions and are weighing up a move for the Brazil international.

Douglas Luiz

Club: Aston Villa

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

Luiz went from strength to strength at Villa Park and was linked with a move to United, but the Brazil international now looks set to join Juventus.

LA LIGA

Frenkie de Jong

Club: Barcelona

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2026

United hold a long-standing interest in De Jong and reports in Spain claim that Erik ten Hag remains determined to make the transfer happen.

Javi Guerra

Club: Valencia

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Reports in Spain suggest that United sent scouts to watch Guerra on numerous occasions in 2023/24 and they have been impressed by the 21-year-old.

BUNDESLIGA

Exequiel Palacios

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2028

Palacios helped Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023/24 and reports in Germany claim that the Argentina international is now on United’s radar.

SERIE A

Nicolo Barella

Club: Inter

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2026

Online reports in Italy claimed that United were willing to submit an €80million offer for Barella, but he’s now signed new contract at Inter.

Ederson

Club: Atalanta

Age: 24 (turns 25 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

A number of outlets in both England and Italy reported that United sent scouts to watch Ederson, who played a key role in Atalanta’s run to Europa League glory in 2023/24.

Weston McKennie

Club: Juventus

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2025

United reportedly identified McKennie as a potential transfer target, but he now looks set to join Aston Villa in a deal that will see Douglas Luiz move in the opposite direction.

Adrien Rabiot

Club: Juventus

Age: 29

Contract expires: 2024

Rabiot has just a few weeks remaining on his Juventus contract and TEAMtalk understands that United have been in contact with his agent to discuss a potential transfer.

Rabiot on target when we faced Roma earlier this season 🐎🎯 pic.twitter.com/CdPhmsSLuF — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 5, 2024

LIGUE 1

Youssouf Fofana

Club: Monaco

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2025

The Athletic’s Mark Critchley has confirmed United’s interest in Fofana, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Monaco and will be available for just £25million.

Khephren Thuram

Club: OGC Nice

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2025

According to reports in France, United are interested in Thuram and they can sign the midfielder for a fee in the region of £17million-£25million.

OTHER LEAGUES

Ross Barkley

Club: Luton Town

Age: 30

Contract expires: N/A

Barkley enjoyed an impressive debut season at Luton Town in 2023/24 and was linked with a move to United, but he now looks set to join Aston Villa.

Archie Gray

Club: Leeds United

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2028

Gray won the Championship Young Player of the Year award in 2023/24 and his performances have reportedly caught the attention of several top European clubs, including United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Daniel Kelly

Club: Celtic

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2024

Kelly is about to enter the final six months of his Celtic contract and reports in Scotland claim that United are tracking his progress.

Sverre Nypan

Club: Rosenborg

Age: 17

Contract expires: 2026

A British tabloid revealed that Nypan – who has been compared to Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard – is well-liked by United and is seen as a potential transfer target.

Assan Ouedraogo

Club: Schalke

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2027

While United were credited with an interest in Ouedraogo, the 18-year-old has now completed a permanent move to RB Leipzig.

Chris Rigg

Club: Sunderland

Age: 16 (turns 17 in June)

Contract expires: 2025

Reports out of Sunderland claim that United are set to table a formal offer for Rigg, who is regarded as one of the finest young talents in English football.

16 YEAR OLD CHRIS RIGG MAKES IT 5️⃣ IN ADDED TIME! 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQzLreRV41 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 2, 2023

Malick Junior Yalcouye

Club: IFK Goteborg

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2028

United have reportedly sent scouts to Sweden to watch Yalcouye, although Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Ajax are also keeping a close eye on the teenager’s development.

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Eberechi Eze

Club: Crystal Palace

Age: 25 (turns 26 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

A British tabloid claimed that United have joined Tottenham in the race for Eze, who has a £60million release clause in his Crystal Palace contract.

Mohammed Kudus

Club: West Ham

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Kudus worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and reports in England claim that United could rival Liverpool in their pursuit of the Ghana international.

Lucas Paqueta

Club: West Ham

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

While United have been linked with Paqueta, a move now looks unlikely as the Brazil international has been charged by the FA over alleged breaches of betting rules.

Daniel Rigge

Club: West Ham

Age: 18

Contract expires: N/A

An online report revealed that United and Arsenal are tracking Rigge, although Tottenham are currently leading the race for his signature.

LA LIGA

Brahim Diaz

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027

While United have shown an interest in Diaz, his representatives have reportedly made it clear that he is not looking to leave Madrid this summer.

BUNDESLIGA

Jamal Musiala

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2026

Musiala is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United have now joined the race for his signature.

Dani Olmo

Club: RB Leipzig

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

A British tabloid reported that United are maintaining a watching brief on Olmo, who has a £52million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

Magic by Dani Olmo! 🪄 The Spaniard nutmegs one Brazilian player and dances past another before making it 2-0 to his side with a nice finish 🤌🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WjCMJ1zExB — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 26, 2024

Florian Wirtz

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Wirtz won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2023/24 and has attracted interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, including United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

SERIE A

Teun Koopmeiners

Club: Atalanta

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

Reports in Italy claim that United will rival Liverpool and Juventus for Koopmeiners and they are willing to pay between €60-70million to secure his signature.

Simone Pafundi

Club: Udinese (on loan at FC Lausanne-Sport)

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2026

Pafundi came through the academy at Udinese and is currently on loan at Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, who are owned by INEOS.

According to reports in Italy, FC Lausanne-Sport will make the deal permanent for €15million but the 18-year-old could ultimately end up at Old Trafford.

LIGUE 1

Rayan Cherki

Club: Lyon

Age: 20

Contract expires: 2025

Online reports in England claim that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring Cherki to Old Trafford and his links in France may help their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

Angel Gomes

Club: Lille

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2025

A United academy graduate, Gomes left Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2020 but online reports in England claim that they are now weighing up a move to re-sign the 23-year-old.

Xavi Simons

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2027

Simons spent the 2023/24 season on loan at RB Leipzig and United are reportedly hoping that Paris Saint-Germain will sanction another loan move for the 21-year-old this summer.

OTHER LEAGUES

Bence Dardai

Club: Hertha BSC

Age: 18

Contract expires: 2024

We can confirm that this won’t happen as Dardai has now agreed to join Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg on a free transfer.

Franco Mastantouno

Club: River Plate

Age: 16

Contract expires: 2026

United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been keeping tabs on Mastantouno, who has a £38million release clause in his contract.

Tomas Parmo

Club: Independiente

Age: 16

Contract expires: 2026

Parmo is managed by former United striker Carlos Tevez and the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to Argentina to watch the 16-year-old.

Georgiy Sudakov

Club: Shakhtar Donetsk

Age: 21

Contract expires: 2028

Sudakov is widely considered the next top talent to emerge from Ukrainian football and has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea.

🇺🇦🤩 Giorgi Sudakov (21) with a truly fantastic solo goal for Shakhtar! ⚡️ @sudakov_11 is one to watch… 📈 pic.twitter.com/LB7ffO4NRp — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 4, 2024

Sebastian Szymanski

Club: Fenerbahce

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

In February, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that United are ready to rival Arsenal and Tottenham for Szymanski’s signature.

OTHER POSITIONS:

