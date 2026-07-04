A report has revealed how Manchester United scored a stunning own goal in their negotiations to sign Mateus Fernandes, who since joined Tottenham.

It’s no secret Man Utd pushed and pushed hard to sign Fernandes, who on Thursday, became Tottenham’s record signing to the tune of £85m.

The Red Devils quickly banked Ederson but fully intend to sign two more midfielders.

According to The Athletic, Fernandes was actually installed as United’s ‘priority’ target once it became apparent Elliot Anderson would cost well in excess of £100m, and was bound for Manchester City anyway.

Yet despite making him their No 1 target, Man Utd were beaten to the punch by Spurs who agreed to pay the full £85m valuation in guaranteed payments.

However, the full scale of United’s misstep has now come to light, with The Athletic revealing Man Utd were prepared to pay £85m.

What’s more, they were even ready to make as much as £80m of the £85m fee guaranteed, meaning the small matter of refusing to make the final £5m guaranteed rather than add-ons is what torpedoed their hopes.

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Man Utd botch Mateus Fernandes transfer

Taking to X, Athletic reporter, Laurie Whitwell, stated: ‘Man United were prepared to go to £80m + £5m for Mateus Fernandes, with some expectation he would join.

‘But Tottenham’s guaranteed fee and wages swung talks. Significant signing to miss out on.’

Man Utd are now looking elsewhere, with Fabrizio Romano recently naming Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni as the two players Michael Carrick’s side will explore moves for next.

However, there’s dire news on both fronts, with the BBC revealing Bournemouth will not consider any bids they receive for Scott this summer.

Instead, the Cherries aim to tie Scott down to a new and improved contract that contains a release clause. But if they fail to achieve that aim, they still won’t sell Scott this summer, and will re-assess the situation in 2027.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, won’t be leaving Real Madrid either.

That’s according to our insider Graeme Bailey, who has been informed the Frenchman does not want to leave and returning Real manager, Jose Mourinho, doesn’t want to sell the midfielder.

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