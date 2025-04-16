Man Utd on ‘mission’ to sign €80m Dutch attacker with Amorim to hit the ‘jackpot’

Man Utd are on a 'mission' to sign a perfect attacker for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United hope to sign an €80m-rated Dutch attacker who only changed clubs in January, and Ruben Amorim can hit the jackpot if accomplishing one crucial thing first, according to a report.

A lack of goals and offensive efficiency has crippled Man Utd’s campaign this term. According to a reports, Amorim actually believes United’s lack of a potent and dependable striker is the single biggest problem he’s inherited at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund is the subject of growing speculation he could return to Serie A after just two seasons. Per Fabrizio Romano, leading Italian clubs sense an opportunity and Man Utd have already fielded calls.

Aside from signing a new striker, Man Utd also intend to make changes in the spots behind the frontman.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth are both in Man Utd’s sights. But according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Man Utd are on a ‘mission’ to sign Xavi Simons.

The Dutch international joined RB Leipzig on a permanent basis in January following two separate loan spells comprising 18 months.

Trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, exclusively told TEAMtalk that PSG held off on completing the sale until January to ensure they didn’t have to funnel the proceeds from the sale to Simons’ former club, PSV Eindhoven, via a clause in his contract.

However, Leipzig only signed Simons to a two-and-a-half year contract and numerous sources including both Jacobs and Romano have claimed the Bundesliga side aim to make a quick profit.

Leipzig paid a base fee of €50m/£42m to sign Simons, with add-ons taking the final fee to €80m/£67m. If Leipzig secure a sale in the summer, most if not all of the add-ons won’t be triggered and the club will be quids in.

The Mail claimed Man Utd have ‘maintained contact’ for Simons’ potential signing. His positional versatility and age (21) makes him a perfect fit for Amorim and the project INEOS are building.

Simons has also proven he’s more than capable of putting impressive numbers on the board, with 41 goal contributions (20 goals, 21 assists) to his name over the past two seasons in Leipzig.

But of course, a deal won’t come cheaply, with Leipzig understood to want €70m and potentially as much as €80m before signing off on a sale.

For Man Utd to hold a realistic chance of beating fellow suitors Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich to the Dutchman, one critical thing must be achieved…

Man Utd must qualify for the Champions League

The Mail stressed the importance of Man Utd qualifying for next year’s UCL, with ‘Amorim’s transfer plans likely to hinge on hitting the Champions League jackpot.’

Man Utd will not qualify via league position, though they can secure entry if winning the Europa League.

United have advanced to the quarter-final stages and drew 2-2 in the first leg with Lyon. United – even in their current state – will fancy their chances of finishing the job on home soil in the return fixture, just as they did against Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

And if United do go on to win the Europa League, participation in next year’s UCL will reportedly generate ‘up to £100m in extra income.’

As such, Man Utd’s chances of featuring in next year’s UCL – and by extension their hopes of landing players like Simons – rest on Europa League glory.

Latest Man Utd news – Onana and Casemiro refusing to budge / Malacia deal crumbles

In other news, The Daily Mail state Andre Onana does NOT want to leave Man Utd – even if the club attempt to sell him.

Onana pockets £120,000-a-week, while Casemiro – who’s previously stated he doesn’t want to leave either – earns £350,000-a-week.

The pair have turned in dire campaigns thus far and Man Utd now face an uphill struggle to shift the duo.

Elsewhere, the latest out of the Netherlands revealed PSV Eindhoven do not intend to activate their €10m option to buy Tyrell Malacia.

The Dutchman is nearing the end of his loan spell with PSV, though the club won’t turn the deal permanent. Upon Malacia returning to Old Trafford, Man Utd will seek new suitors.