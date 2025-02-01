The race to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich looks set to take another twist with officials from Manchester United given a strong belief he only wants to sign for them in the winter window – though both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have provided an update on a potential U-turn over his Bayern Munich future.

The race to sign the 19-year-old has been one of the stories of the final week of the transfer window, with the player making it clear he wanted to leave Bayern Munich and try himself in a new country. With Tel struggling behind Harry Kane in the Bayern Munich pecking order, the player has made it clear he wants to play regular football – and with a four-team scramble from the Premier League ensuing for his services as a result.

And while our sources quickly confirmed that Tel had expressed major concerns about a move to Chelsea, fearing he would fare little better in his quest for regular football, that left Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham to pursue his signature.

For 24 hours, that race looked set to be won by Tottenham, with Daniel Levy jetting into Munich to agree a £50m (€60m, $62m) package with the German giants. However, Tel decided against the move to N17, leaving Spurs with another transfer near-miss and more frustrations for Ange Postecoglou as he looks to bolster his injury-ravaged squad.

Now sources have informed TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that Manchester United believe they are Tel’s preferred option and that he will only leave the Allianz Arena to join Ruben Amorim’s side.

However, with United only able to finance a loan, coupled with Bayern only being interested in a sale this month, the deal will likely be put on hold until the summer at least.

The prospect of Tel remaining with Bayern has also been floated by the highly trusted David Ornstein.

He wrote for The Athletic: ‘Mathys Tel indicated to Tottenham Hotspur that he intends to stay at Bayern Munich and reassess his future in the summer, despite agreements being reached for him to join the north London club and interest from a host of other teams.

‘Tottenham had deals in place with Bayern, Tel and his representatives – only for the player to ultimately indicate a wish to remain in Munich.

‘The Athletic reported on January 30 that Spurs were in advanced talks with Bayern over a permanent transfer for the French forward.

‘Manchester United have also been open to a move for Tel if he is made available to leave on loan before the winter transfer window closes.

‘Among multiple other sides to consider Tel are Chelsea, with their admiration long-standing, while Arsenal have also discussed him internally.’

Tel transfer on hold as Fabrizio Romano provides update

Despite Ornstein’s claims, Romano insists the possibility of Tel moving this month still remains an option.

Romano said: “Mathys Tel’s current decision is to reject Tottenham proposal.

“Despite a willingness to sign him for €60m package and face-to-face talks, Tel has informed Spurs about his decision.

“Barring any surprises, Tel won’t join Spurs… more PL clubs are on it now.”

Romano added: “Mathys Tel and his agent are in Munich together to assess all options after rejecting Spurs proposal.

“Tottenham will explore other targets while Tel will consider other bids for loan/permanent move. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa all in contact.”

However, with a move to Villa, a hard sell and with Arsenal seemingly focused on other targets, it is our understanding that United have been left as the side he would most like to join.

United, though, simply don’t have the funds in place for a deal and it seems unlikely at the time of writing that Bayern will sanction his exit on a loan deal.

Man Utd transfer latest: Second wing-back deal DONE; Malacia closes in on exit

A stunning report has claimed United have also agreed to the signing of a second wing-back in the form of Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda.

While Patrick Dorgu will finalise his move to Old Trafford this weekend, flying into the north-west on Saturday, reports in Portugal claim the Red Devils have also moved to bring in another top young talent in Quenda, with all the details on the move coming to light.

With Dorgu set to arrive and be available for his debut next week, United are now looking to offload Tyrell Malacia and it has emerged that the Netherlands star is in talks with a Portuguese side over a loan move.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are prepared to make their move to sign United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with Christopher Nkunku potentially going the other way in a separate deal.

