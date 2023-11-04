Man Utd take monumental stance on Ten Hag sack as Fabrizio Romano discusses three possible successors

Fabrizio Romano has opened up on claims Erik ten Hag faces the sack at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag will learn in the next seven days whether he faces the sack at Manchester United, according to a report, with Fabrizio Romano naming three candidates who will be under discussion to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman proved an instant success last season when guilding Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory, a place in the FA Cup final and, most importantly, a top-three finish in the Premier League. But that first season optimism has very quickly evaporated in the wake of the bleakest of starts to the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, United have already lost eight of their opening 15 matches in all competitions, letting go of their grip of the EFL Cup and in serious danger of crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages. More over, they are also a distant eight points adrift of the top four places in the Premier League going into the weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

That form, the club’s worst start to a season since 1962/63, has, unsurprisingly, led to speculation that Ten Hag is on borrowed time at Old Trafford. To that end, his situation has not been helped after we exclusively revealed that a number of the United’s senior stars had started to question Ten Hag’s tactics, substitutions and transfers.

And while Ten Hag has since claimed he is a “fighter” and wants his players to stand “shoulder to shoulder” to get themselves out of the mire, a report on Friday claimed the club’s new investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has decided to dispense with Ten Hag’s services with a top Premier League coach right at the very top of their wishlist.

Man Utd stance on Ten Hag sack revealed

It all means United now face a critical run of games which will go a long way to deciding if United’s players are willing to fight for their manager.

First up, is a trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday lunchtime – a game United dare not lose given hefty 3-0 home hammerings i their last two outings.

Following that, they face a must-win Champions League trip to face FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

And a critical seven-day spell is rounded off with a game against the side many consider the weakest in the Premier League this season in Luton Town, at Old Trafford, next Saturday.

United will surely need to maximum points in all three games to keep the wolves from Ten Hag’s door and amid claims a number of candidates are already under discussion as possible replacements.

To that end, trusted journalist Romano insists United’s board will not make any decision over Ten Hag’s future before the next three games are done, and ultimately still believe he is the right man for the job.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano also names three candidates who have been touted as possible successors.

“I wanted to clarify one thing about Erik ten Hag, because in England there were some stories in the last 24 hours to suggest Man United have already been in contact with other managers. [Zinedine] Zidane was mentioned, Ruben Amorim and also others as potential candidates to replace ten Hag,” he said.

“What I can say is that Manchester United sources, in a strong, official way said that, at the moment, Erik ten Hag is absolutely in the same position as we mentioned weeks ago.

“United are not discussing terms with other managers, but of course they expect completely different results as soon as possible. This is very important.”

Amorim dismisses claims he could replace Ten Hag

Of that trio, Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim has already spoken out to play down his prospects of succeeding Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“This year I’m not going to go back to the same conversation as last year,” he said. “I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations.”

Pressed again, Amorim insists there have not been discussions over the United hotseat.

“We don’t know the future, it depends on the results,” he added.

“It has more to do with the general idea of ​​what we need as a team, extra pressure so we don’t hide.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different.

“I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”

Amorim does, however, have an achievable clause in his deal which, per reports in the Portuguese capital, state is a measly €10m (£8.7m) – something United could easily activate if they wanted to.

However, a defiant Amorim added: “I’m not going to be commenting on that.

“I will respect the contract, everything that is there will be fulfilled.”

Per reports, United would need to pay Ten Hag around £15m in compensation to remove him from the United hotseat.

